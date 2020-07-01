Atlantic Theater Announces New Virtual Programming Lineup With Jeanine Tesori, Mary Beth Peil, and More

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Atlantic Theater Company is offering a new lineup of virtual programming in its Live with Atlantic series, featuring artists from Atlantic's past, present and future. All events are free and will take place via Zoom.

LIVE WITH ATLANTIC

Fridays at 4pm ET | Plus Monday, August 31 at 4pm ET

Creators' Cut

View selections from past Atlantic productions alongside the intrepid artists who built the world, and then stick around as they discuss transforming the work from a 2D page to the live stage

Composer's Corner

Atlantic has asked some of its favorite composers to play songs they love - oldies, goodies or new tunes; their choice.

Writers Reflect

A pair of playwright friends interview each other, sharing stories about their individual processes, and what it means to create while in isolation.

Inside the Ensemble

Atlantic Ensemble members discuss the history of the company, and how their work has evolved since those early days.

UPCOMING LINEUP

Friday, July 3, 4-5pm ET | Composer's Corner

Featuring co-creators and composers of This Ain't No Disco, Stephen Trask and Peter Yanowitz.

Friday, July 10, 4-5pm ET | Writers Reflect

Featuring playwrights and co-producers of our 2017 Asian American MixFest, Qui Nguyen and Lloyd Suh.

Friday, July 17, 4-5pm ET | Writers Reflect

Featuring UK-based playwrights Alice Birch (Anatomy of a Suicide) & Simon Stephens (Bluebird; On the Shore of the Wide World).

Friday, July 24, 4-5pm ET | Inside the Ensemble

Featuring Peter Maloney (On the Shore of the Wide World) & Mary Beth Peil (The Threepenny Opera).

Friday, July 31, 4-5pm ET | Creators' Cut

Featuring co-creators of The Secret Life of Bees, Susan Birkenhead, Sam Gold, Lynn Nottage & Duncan Sheik.

Friday, August 7, 4-5pm ET | Composer's Corner

Featuring Tony Award-winning composer (and Atlantic artist in development) Jeanine Tesori (Fun Home).

Friday, August 14, 4-5pm ET | Writers Reflect

Featuring fellow Juilliard grads and celebrated playwrights Eboni Booth (Paris) & Joshua Harmon (The Bedwetter, upcoming).

Friday, August 21, 4-5pm ET | Inside the Ensemble

Featuring legendary actor Giancarlo Esposito ("Breaking Bad").

Friday, August 28, 4-5pm ET | Creators' Cut

Featuring playwright of Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven Stephen Adly Guirgis and director John Ortiz.

Monday, August 31, 4-5pm ET | Inside the Ensemble

Featuring actor and fan favorite Isiah Whitlock Jr. (Da 5 Bloods).

FEEL GOOD FRIDAYS

Each Friday, Atlantic posts a #FeelGoodFriday video clip from its archives to their social channels (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram), letting the art simply speak for itself. Previous clips have included selections from The Secret Life of Bees, Blue Ridge, The Band's Visit, and more.

To register for Live with Atlantic events and for more information on free virtual programming at Atlantic, visit: https://atlantictheater.org/virtual-programming/

