Applications Now Open For MTF MAKERS, Through March 5

Musical Theatre Factory (MTF) is seeking innovative artists for the second cohort of MTF MAKERS (September 2020 - February 2022). This unique musical theatre development program is designed to cultivate artistically groundbreaking and socially inclusive work for the American canon that shifts the cultural needle.

Through an 18-month residency, MTF MAKERS supports six teams of musical theater artists in community, collaboration, and dramaturgical support by MTF Artistic Associates Beehive Dramaturgy Studio. MAKERS are also given priority access to MTF's assembly line suite of activities, concerts and other visible platforms, as well as retreats and residencies to develop their work. In 2020 MTF launch a brand new initiative that will send two MAKERS teams (of women, non-binary and non-gender conforming folx) to The 5th Avenue Theatre's First Draft Story Summit for a chance to be commissioned by The 5th Avenue Theatre (Seattle, WA).

Troy Anthony from the inaugural Makers Cohort says, "MAKERS gave me the space, support, and resources I needed in order to take my composing career to the next level. The networks and community will last far beyond this opportunity. For the first time in my career, I feel that I'm able to explore my artistry as a queer black man-fully and without apology."

Producing Artistic Director Mei Ann Teo says, "We have been thrilled to support the incredible work of our first cohort of MAKERS for the past year, nurturing their work from idea to sharing in community, as well as developing four works towards world premieres this year at the Shed, Bushwick Starr, and Mixed Blood. We now seek our next cohort of artist-leaders who are envisioning the future through musical theatre!"

More information along with application questions can be found at mtf.nyc/makers. Applications open until March 5

All MTF MAKERS meetings, workshops, residencies and performances take place in New York City. Applicants must be 18 years of age and have the right to work within the United States.

There is NO application fee.





