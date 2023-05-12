Anthony Veneziale & and Vivek Venugopal to Present AMERICAN IMMIGRANTS at Midnight Theatre This Month

Vivek and Anthony fully improvise original songs and scenes based on the audience's stories about their families' immigrant stories.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Video: Watch Highlights from OLIVER! at Encores! Photo 1 Video: Watch Highlights from OLIVER! at Encores!
WOLF PLAY, TITANIQUE & More Win at the 2023 Lucille Lortel Awards Photo 2 2023 Lucille Lortel Award Winners Announced
Video: Go Inside Rehearsals for OLIVER! at New York City Center Photo 3 Video: Go Inside Rehearsals for OLIVER! at New York City Center
WOLF PLAY, TITANIQUE & More Win at the 2023 Lucille Lortel Awards Photo 4 2023 Lucille Lortel Award Winners Announced

WOLF PLAY, TITANIQUE & More Win at the 2023 Lucille Lortel Awards

From co-creator of Tony Award Winning Freestyle Love Supreme and Speechless, comes musical improv show, American Immigrants. Returning to Midnight Theatre after their New York show debut in March, Anthony Veneziale (Tony Award recipient for Freestyle Love Supreme) and Vivek Venugopal (Speechless) engage audiences to find out their moving, heartbreaking and triumphant immigrant stories, turning them into a brand new musical story every night.

Anthony and Vivek created their show American Immigrants to reclaim the word "immigrant." After the election of 2016 there was a resurgence in the use of the word immigrant as a pejorative, and they'd like to ask, why? Vivek, an immigrant to the United States and Anthony, a second-generation Italian American, fully improvise original songs and scenes based on the audience's stories about their families' immigrant stories.

Performance Details:

American Immigrants

Friday, May 19 at 7:00pm

Saturday, May 20 at 7:00pm

Saturday, May 20 at 9:30pm

WHERE

Midnight Theatre - 75 Manhattan West Plaza, New York, NY 10001

Click Here




RELATED STORIES - Off-Broadway

Photos: First Look at Hansol Jungs Modern Verse Translation of ROMEO AND JULIET Photo
Photos: First Look at Hansol Jung's Modern Verse Translation of ROMEO AND JULIET

Get a first look at photos of NAATCO's Off-Broadway premiere of Hansol Jung’s modern verse translation of Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet, the classic tale of star-crossed lovers.

The Verve Project Presents LAUNDRY & BOURBON By James McLure  Photo
The Verve Project Presents LAUNDRY & BOURBON By James McLure 

The Verve Project presents LAUNDRY & BOURBON by James McLure, directed by Lil Malinich, and starring Nelia McNicol, Kayla Gomes and Avery Baxter. 

Photos: First Look At The World Premiere of BERNARDAS DAUGHTERS FromThe New Group and Photo
Photos: First Look At The World Premiere of BERNARDA'S DAUGHTERS FromThe New Group and National Black Theatre

The New Group and National Black Theatre have released production photos of the world premiere of Bernarda's Daughters, by Diane Exavier, directed by Dominique Rider, featuring Pascale Armand, Alana Raquel Bowers, Kristin Dodson, Malika Samuel, Taji Senior and Tamara Tunie.

Lucille Lortel Theatre Announces New Musical Theatre Development Program: IMMIGRANT EXPERI Photo
Lucille Lortel Theatre Announces New Musical Theatre Development Program: IMMIGRANT EXPERIENCES

With the recent announcement of Lucille Lortel Theatre's purchase and renovation of a new theater space in Chelsea and its appointment of two new Co-Artistic Directors of New Work, Lucille Lortel Theatre has announced the launch of: Immigrant Experiences, a new musical theatre development program focused on the works of immigrant playwrights and composers in partnership with The New School's College of Performing Arts.


More Hot Stories For You

The Verve Project Presents LAUNDRY & BOURBON By James McLure The Verve Project Presents LAUNDRY & BOURBON By James McLure 
Photos: First Look At The World Premiere of BERNARDA'S DAUGHTERS FromThe New Group and National Black TheatrePhotos: First Look At The World Premiere of BERNARDA'S DAUGHTERS FromThe New Group and National Black Theatre
Lucille Lortel Theatre Announces New Musical Theatre Development Program: IMMIGRANT EXPERIENCESLucille Lortel Theatre Announces New Musical Theatre Development Program: IMMIGRANT EXPERIENCES
2023 Second Stage Theater Uptown Series to Present TOROS By Danny Tejera This Summer2023 Second Stage Theater Uptown Series to Present TOROS By Danny Tejera This Summer

Videos

Video: Watch Suzan-Lori Parks Talk PLAYS FOR THE PLAGUE YEAR on PBS NEWSHOUR Video Video: Watch Suzan-Lori Parks Talk PLAYS FOR THE PLAGUE YEAR on PBS NEWSHOUR
Liz Kingsman's ONE WOMAN SHOW Will Come to New York This Summer; Watch an All New Trailer! Video
Liz Kingsman's ONE WOMAN SHOW Will Come to New York This Summer; Watch an All New Trailer!
Debbie Gibson Looks Back on Her Broadway Performances Video
Debbie Gibson Looks Back on Her Broadway Performances
Watch the Cast of SHUCKED Record the Act 1 Finale Video
Watch the Cast of SHUCKED Record the Act 1 Finale
View all Videos

Off-Broadway SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Being Chaka
New Ohio Theatre (5/06-5/27)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU