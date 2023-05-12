Anthony Veneziale & and Vivek Venugopal to Present AMERICAN IMMIGRANTS at Midnight Theatre This Month

From co-creator of Tony Award Winning Freestyle Love Supreme and Speechless, comes musical improv show, American Immigrants. Returning to Midnight Theatre after their New York show debut in March, Anthony Veneziale (Tony Award recipient for Freestyle Love Supreme) and Vivek Venugopal (Speechless) engage audiences to find out their moving, heartbreaking and triumphant immigrant stories, turning them into a brand new musical story every night.

Anthony and Vivek created their show American Immigrants to reclaim the word "immigrant." After the election of 2016 there was a resurgence in the use of the word immigrant as a pejorative, and they'd like to ask, why? Vivek, an immigrant to the United States and Anthony, a second-generation Italian American, fully improvise original songs and scenes based on the audience's stories about their families' immigrant stories.

Performance Details:

American Immigrants

Friday, May 19 at 7:00pm

Saturday, May 20 at 7:00pm

Saturday, May 20 at 9:30pm

WHERE

Midnight Theatre - 75 Manhattan West Plaza, New York, NY 10001

Click Here