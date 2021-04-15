André Holland to Read and Discuss THE END OF WHITE SUPREMACY: AN AMERICAN ROMANCE Live at 92Y

92Y's Unterberg Poetry Center will present a Thursday, April 29, 7 pm program featuring André Holland, who will give a dramatic reading of Saidiya Hartman's The End of White Supremacy: An American Romance, followed by a conversation with the author.



The event is part of the 92nd Street Y's "Almost Home" spring mini-season; For each "Almost Home" performance, 92Y will sell up to 150 in-person tickets in the 905-seat Kaufmann Concert Hall, with additional tickets available online.



The End of White Supremacy: An American Romance is a dramatic monologue that retells and riffs on W.E.B. Du Bois's "The Comet" - a work of speculative fiction that imagines how it might be possible to nurture "a hope not hopeless, even if not hopeful" after environmental catastrophe befalls New York City and (temporarily) breaks the stranglehold of racism. "The Comet" was originally published in Du Bois's Darkwater, a collection of autobiographical writings, essays, songs and stories published in 1920.



Hartman's Wayward Lives: Beautiful Experiments won the National Book Critics Circle Award in 2019. "Her work is gorgeous and heartbreaking," wrote Daphne A. Brooks, Yale University Professor of African American and Theater Studies. "It is scholarship as art imbued with a kind of discursive simultaneity that yields both eulogy and possibility."



André Holland is widely known for his portrayal of "Kevin" in Moonlight, which won the Academy Award for "Best Picture" in 2017. He has also appeared in the films Selma and 42, among others. Holland starred as Dr. Algernon in the Cinemax series, The Knick and as Elliot Udo in Netflix's The Eddy. On stage, he starred in August Wilson's play Jitney, on Broadway in 2017.