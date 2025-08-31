Amoeba Productions Hosts Fundraiser AMOEBA'S NIGHT OUT at The Triad Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Amoeba Productions has announced its upcoming fundraiser concert, Amoeba's Night Out, scheduled for Monday, September 8, 2025, at 7 PM at The Triad Theater. This one-night-only event will feature Broadway performers, inspiring new work, and the kind of creative spark that reflects the company’s mission and spirit.

Amoeba's Night Out will celebrate the organization’s growth and the community it has built over the past few years. The evening will include food and drinks, raffles and auctions, and numerous opportunities for guests to support Amoeba Productions while making lasting memories.

Dedicated to supporting early-career artists in New York, Amoeba Productions provides creative space, opportunity, and community to individuals who often lack access to traditional support systems. Proceeds from the gala will directly benefit programs such as the musical theater lab, emerging playwrights lab, artist mingles, free Shakespeare in the parks, and mainstage productions.

Performers will include Zak Resnick (Floyd Collins, Mamma Mia), Gregory Treco (Hamilton), Brandi Chevon Massey (Wicked, Caroline, or Change), Stefanie Renee Salyers (Moulin Rouge, Tootsie), Conor Tague (How To Dance In Ohio), Deandre Sevon (A Beautiful Noise, Ragtime), Timothy H. Lee (Hadestown, Great Gatsby, KPOP), Ashley LaLonde (Hamilton), Alyssa Wray (American Idol), Stephanie Pacheco (National Youth Poet Laureate), Cody Gerszewski (2025 Broadway Shark Tank Winner), Ali Regan (Drunk Shakespeare, Girl From The North Country), and many more.

Additional featured artists include Ellis Gage (James & the Giant Peach, Next to Normal), Kayla Moore (The Office! Off-Broadway, “TikTok’s Sharpay”), Bryan Chan (Legally Blonde, King and I), Isaiah Rosales (Little Shop of Horrors), Jamiel Burkhart (Hip Hop Cinderella), Parker Gandy (Golden Night at Lincoln Center), Maria Renee Urquiola (X-Factor), Jessie Rae Jordan (Bare: A Pop Opera), Chantel Woo, and Bryanah Retamar.

The evening will be music directed by Michael Lavine, a renowned coach and music director whose credits include Into the Woods, Les Misérables, A Chorus Line, and more. The hosts for the event will be Ryan Patrick Smith and Joseph Redd, with production led by Mario Greiner and Jennifer Molson.

Tickets for Amoeba's Night Out are currently on sale starting at $35 at www.AmoebaProductions.org/Gala.

About Amoeba Productions

Amoeba Productions is a New York City–based 501(c)(3) nonprofit performing arts organization led by a passionate team of artists and creatives: Louisa Nickel (Artistic Director), Mario Greiner (Director of Producing), Matthew Wechsler (Director of Artistic Development), Jennifer Molson (Associate Artistic Director), Morgan Haney (Director of Programming), Leonard Santos (Managing Director), and Tai Bradshaw (Director of Community Engagement). In its first year, Amoeba Productions engaged with more than 750 early-career artists, providing essential resources, opportunities, and artistic community.

The organization is committed to creating spaces where emerging artists can tell their stories and develop their craft. Contributions directly support programs and initiatives designed to empower artists and expand access to high-quality arts experiences.