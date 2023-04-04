Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Alysha Umphress, Kuhoo Verma & More To Lead 16th Season of New York Theatre Barn's New Works Series

The live and in-person presentation will feature excerpts from the new musicals Coming Soon: A New Rock Musical and Saint Sebastian.

Apr. 04, 2023  

The 16th season of New York Theatre Barn's award-winning New Works Series launches on Monday, April 17th, 2023 at 7PM ET at the Robert Moss Theatre at Playwrights Horizons Downtown (440 Lafayette St., 4th floor, NYC). The live and in-person presentation will feature excerpts from the new musicals Coming Soon: A New Rock Musical and Saint Sebastian, as well as a conversation with the writers moderated by Artistic Director Joe Barros.

Rachel Lark's Coming Soon: A New Rock Musical invites audiences on an exploration of kink, queerness, non-monogamy, and healing from trauma. Maggie loves Mark. And Mark really loves Maggie. But Maggie has a secret - she's been faking her orgasms for their entire eight-year relationship. With the help of her inner voices, Maggie goes on a wild adventure to pursue sexual satisfaction, and finally stop faking it. Produced in association with Ken Savage (Gravity, a New(tonian) Musical), the presentation is directed by Rachel Dart (Summer, 1976) and features performances by Morgan Dudley (Jagged Little Pill), Brandon Kalm (Waitress, American Psycho), Alysha Umphress (On the Town), and Kuhoo Verma (Octet, Murder Mystery 2). Coming Soon had a developmental production at Z Space in San Francisco and sold out its 2-week run

With book and lyrics by Sean McCabe and music by Jinhee Kim, Saint Sebastian is a queer, coming-of-age musical comedy following 13-year-old Sebastian over one Easter weekend on his parents' Christian charity retreat farm for low-income-families. Sebastian navigates the blessings and burdens of adolescence and ultimately confronts his faith and identity. Music direction is by Mark Evans, and the presentation features performances by Mike Cefalo (New York, New York), Oliver Prose (New York, New York), Claire Saunders, Maya Thomas (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), and students from The New York Conservatory for Dramatic Arts.

The presentation will also be streamed live by Full Out Creative and the company will continue to provide Live CART and captioning accessibility services for the presentation provided in part by TDF in conjunction with New York State Council for the Arts. A limited amount of tickets for the in-person audience are $25, and tickets to live stream the presentation are $15, and can be Click Here. The New Works Series is produced by Artistic Director Joe Barros, Managing Director Kate Trammell, and Line Producer Iris Rodrigo. For more information, visit New York Theatre Barn's website: www.nytheatrebarn.org.




Downtown Urban Arts Festival Kicks Off Next Month Photo
Downtown Urban Arts Festival Kicks Off Next Month
The DOWNTOWN URBAN ARTS FESTIVAL will present 16 plays (nine shorts and seven one-acts.) The festival kicks off on Friday, May 5 and Saturday, May 6 when Savion Glover and Reg E. Gaines (Bring in da Noise Bring in da Funk) make a much-anticipated return to The Public Theater with the centerpiece production If Trane Wuz Here. 
QUAIL TALES Joins The Players Theatre For Comedy Residency Photo
QUAIL TALES Joins The Players Theatre For Comedy Residency
Quail Tales is an absurd and magical comedy extravaganza for the digital age! Created by Christine Stoddard, the show is now residence at The Players Theatre in Manhattan, with dates scheduled throughout the rest of 2023. The next show will take place on April 21. Here's the cast:
Playwrights Horizons and MCC Theater To Present the World Premiere Of John J. Caswell, Jr. Photo
Playwrights Horizons and MCC Theater To Present the World Premiere Of John J. Caswell, Jr.'s WET BRAIN
Playwrights Horizons and MCC Theater will present the world premiere of John J. Caswell, Jr.'s Wet Brain, directed by Dustin Wills. A terrifyingly inventive look at addiction's ability to transform one's existence and relationships, Wet Brain offers an American family drama that is not only freed from realism, but also, perhaps unmoored from Earth itself.
SANCOCHO Announces Second Extension of Off-Broadway Run Photo
SANCOCHO Announces Second Extension of Off-Broadway Run
The Off-Broadway Premiere of Sancocho is extending its limited engagement again, through Sunday, April 23, 2023.  The new play by Christin Eve Cato (The Good Cop, DUAF 2022) and directed by Rebecca Martinez (Miss You Like Hell; Theatre for One: Here We Are), is now playing at WP Theater (2162 Broadway) and was originally scheduled to conclude its run on April 9th.  

