Alexandra McVicker to Debut MY OWN PRIVATE FINAL DESTINATION at the KGB Red Room

Actor and performer Alexandra McVicker is stepping onto the stage for the first time in her new solo performance, MY OWN PRIVATE FINAL DESTINATION on September 13th at the KGB Red Room (85 E 4th St). McVicker discusses her relationship to the men in her life - her closeted grandfather, her late brother, her high school math teacher - and her insatiable aspiration to leave her Kentucky hometown to become an Academy Award-winning actress.

Developed with writer and performer Zach Donovan (Subtle Pride, Waif Magazine), MY OWN PRIVATE FINAL DESTINATION collects Alexandra's formative experiences into an evening that both pays homage to and transcends her typical party trick storytelling.

Tickets are available at Click Here - $15 advance/$20 door - 1 Drink Minimum Required for each guest

Flyer Design by Lavender Katz at the Waif Agency