Alexandra McVicker to Debut MY OWN PRIVATE FINAL DESTINATION at the KGB Red Room

A captivating solo performance exploring personal relationships and dreams of stardom.

By: Aug. 04, 2023

POPULAR

Aubrey Plaza and Christopher Abbott to Star in DANNY AND THE DEEP BLUE SEA Off-Broadway Photo 1 Aubrey Plaza to Star in DANNY AND THE DEEP BLUE SEA Off-Broadway
Photos: First Look at Jackie Burns as Céline Dion in TITANIQUE Photo 2 Photos: First Look at Jackie Burns as Céline Dion in TITANIQUE
Rachel Bloom Will Bring DEATH, LET ME DO MY SHOW Off-Broadway This Fall Photo 3 Rachel Bloom Will Bring DEATH, LET ME DO MY SHOW Off-Broadway This Fall
Video: Get a First Look at SESAME STREET THE MUSICAL Off-Broadway Photo 4 Video: Get a First Look at SESAME STREET THE MUSICAL Off-Broadway

Alexandra McVicker to Debut MY OWN PRIVATE FINAL DESTINATION at the KGB Red Room

Actor and performer Alexandra McVicker is stepping onto the stage for the first time in her new solo performance, MY OWN PRIVATE FINAL DESTINATION on September 13th at the KGB Red Room (85 E 4th St). McVicker discusses her relationship to the men in her life - her closeted grandfather, her late brother, her high school math teacher - and her insatiable aspiration to leave her Kentucky hometown to become an Academy Award-winning actress.

Developed with writer and performer Zach Donovan (Subtle Pride, Waif Magazine), MY OWN PRIVATE FINAL DESTINATION collects Alexandra's formative experiences into an evening that both pays homage to and transcends her typical party trick storytelling.

Tickets are available at Click Here - $15 advance/$20 door - 1 Drink Minimum Required for each guest

Flyer Design by Lavender Katz at the Waif Agency




RELATED STORIES - Off-Broadway

1
EISENHOWER: THIS PIECE OF GROUND New Performance Schedule Starts Next Week Photo
EISENHOWER: THIS PIECE OF GROUND New Performance Schedule Starts Next Week

Tony Award winner John Rubinstein (Pippin, Children of a Lesser God) returns to the New York stage starring as President Dwight D. Eisenhower in Eisenhower: This Piece of Ground, a new American play by Richard Hellesen and directed by Peter Ellenstein. 

2
National Black Theatre Reveals 2023-24 Season Defiance of Our Bloom Photo
National Black Theatre Reveals 2023-24 Season 'Defiance of Our Bloom'

Dr. Barbara Ann Teer’s Tony-nominated National Black Theatre (NBT) has announced its 2023-24 season, ‘Defiance of Our Bloom,’ with a theatrical lineup of four productions created in partnership with three leading theaters including Ars Nova, The Apollo Performing Arts Center and The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. 

3
WGA Members Eligible for $10,000 Relentless Award for Ten-Minute Plays Photo
WGA Members Eligible for $10,000 Relentless Award for Ten-Minute Plays

Get the latest updates on The American Playwriting Foundation's Relentless Award for 10-minute picket plays.

4
Kerry Washington to Discuss Upcoming Memoir at The Apollos Inaugural Festival of Arts & Photo
Kerry Washington to Discuss Upcoming Memoir at The Apollo's Inaugural Festival of Arts & Ideas

Get the latest updates on Kerry Washington's appearance at The Apollo's Inaugural Festival of Arts & Ideas. Don't miss this exclusive opportunity to gain insights from the renowned actress and author.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: First Look at FLEX at Lincoln Center Theater Video Video: First Look at FLEX at Lincoln Center Theater
Listen: Maria Bilbao, Ashley D. Kelley, and Jake Pedersen Dish on Making Their Broadway Debuts Video
Listen: Maria Bilbao, Ashley D. Kelley, and Jake Pedersen Dish on Making Their Broadway Debuts
Interview: Joshua Bassett & Sofia Wylie's Favorite HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Memories Video
Interview: Joshua Bassett & Sofia Wylie's Favorite HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Memories
Watch the Maroulis & the ROCK & ROLL MAN Cast Perform on THE VIEW Video
Watch the Maroulis & the ROCK & ROLL MAN Cast Perform on THE VIEW
View all Videos

Off-Broadway SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ice Factory Festival
New Ohio Theatre (6/28-8/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Alice in Wonderland
The Players Theatre (9/30-11/05)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You