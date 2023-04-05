Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
ASI WIND's INNER CIRCLE Extends Into Early September

Audiences are not only witnesses to the magic; they become the magic itself. The show plays at The Judson Theatre.

Apr. 05, 2023  

Asi Wind's Inner Circle's limited engagement has been extended for a fourth time to September 3.

Additionally, multi-Tony Award winner Kevin McCollum has joined Arny Granat and Michael Cohl as lead producers.

The show plays at The Judson Theatre (243 Thompson Street). Effective June 1, the show will play eight performances a week on the following schedule: Thursday at 5PM and 8PM, Friday and Saturday at 7PM and 9:30PM, and Sunday at 4PM and 7PM.

The show marks the New York producing debut of David Blaine with whom Asi has worked for 15 years. Blaine calls Asi his "favorite magician" and says that his act "is certain to have any crowd screaming, sometimes crying, and always inspired."

CBS Saturday Morning calls him "a magician's magician" and says, "he touches our souls."

Penn & Teller, whom Asi fooled on their TV show, "Penn & Teller: Fool Us," said, "Asi is one of the best magicians we've ever seen. We love him. He's great. Go see him." Watch Asi fool Penn & Teller here; that appearance garnered over 13 million views on YouTube, making it one of the most-watched performances in the history of the show.

Enter Asi Wind's Inner Circle -the most personal magic show audiences have ever experienced. The moment they enter the theatre space, they become a part of the show. The unique setting intensifies the performance and creates a logic-defying experience that goes beyond magic. Audiences are not only witnesses to the magic; they become the magic itself. It is exhilarating, mysterious and hilarious. Now is the chance to join Asi Wind's unforgettable Inner Circle.

The show's creative team is John Lovick (Director), Adam Blumenthal (Production Designer) and ARCANA (Design Build). Jonathan Zencheck is Production Manager. Along with David Blaine, the show is produced by Arny Granat, Michael Cohl, Kevin McCollum, and Winston C. Simone. KGM Theatrical is the General Manager. Marketing and Promotions is Leanne Schanzer Promotions (LSP), and Advertising is Situation Interactive.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS:

RUNNING TIME: The show is 70 minutes in length.

AGE MINIMUM: This show is recommended for ages 10 and up.

TICKETS and PLAYING SCHEDULE: Please visit Click Here or call the box office on 929.502.5652.




