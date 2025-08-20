ART OF LEAVING to Have Off-Broadway Engagement This Fall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Following a sold-out engagement at The Theatre for the New City, Anne Marilyn Lucas’ comedy, Art of Leaving, will play a limited run at the Alice Griffin Jewel Box Theatre at the Pershing Square Signature Center. Matt Gehring directs.

Performances will begin on October 10, and opening night is October 22. It will run through December 14. The show previously enjoyed a sold-out run at Theatre for the New City under the title Party?

The cast is Audrey Heffernan Meyer (Diana), Jordan Lage (Aaron), Alan Ceppos (Felix), Pamela Shaw (Esther), Molly Chiffer (Caitlyn), and Brian Mason (Jason). It is produced by AH Productions, LLC and and Margie Lou Productions LLC. KGM Theatrical serves as the Executive Producer and General Manager.

ART OF LEAVING, a new comedy by Anne Marilyn Lucas, has been called A Doll’s House meets Neil Simon. Inspired by Lucas’s own marriage, the play delivers a fast-paced, laugh-out-loud look at modern love and asks: what does marriage mean now?

Three couples — one in their 20s, one in their 50s, and one in their 70s — find themselves at an unexpected family crossroads. Each generation's definition of what a marriage should be, from a forever commitment to a multiple partner agreement, creates a rollicking roller coaster of comic confusion. At the center are Diana, a lifelong people pleaser and her husband Aaron, who is a devoted follower of a controversial self-help guru whose bestselling book, Male Satisfaction Over 40, promises to help men become “real men again” by shedding all restrictions.

As relationships stretch and snap under new definitions of identity, freedom, and love, Art of Leaving takes a sharply comic — and deeply human — look at the cost of holding on… and of letting go. The full creative team will be announced at a later date.