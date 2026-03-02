THE ROPE AND THE CROSS To Receive Easter Sunday Staged Reading At Jamaica Performing Arts Center

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

BroadwayWorld Award winner David Heron will present a one-night-only staged reading concert of THE ROPE AND THE CROSS on Easter Sunday, April 5 at 7 p.m. at Jamaica Performing Arts Center. The event will be preceded by a complimentary Caribbean cuisine Easter reception courtesy of The Door Restaurant beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Written by Easton Lee and directed by Heron, the production will feature Gabrielle C. Archer as Herod and Laura Salem Harding as Pilate, presenting the rulers as women of power deciding the fate of Christ. The casting concept was first introduced during the play’s 40th Anniversary New York presentation in 2019.

“The Harvey Weinstein revelations and the Me Too movement were rapidly coming to the fore at that time,” Heron said. “And I thought to myself how interesting it might be to have these characters presented as women of power, literally deciding the fate of Jesus...To see two no nonsense women ruling that world. Since Easton had already created immensely strong relationships between Jesus and Judas and both their mothers in the play, I felt that having another pair of remarkable women as a counterpoint to that could really enhance the drama. Besides, Cleopatra had already been running Egypt decades before, so why not?”

The cast also includes Rudolph Shaw as The Blind One, Hector Lincoln as High Priest Caiphas, Michelle London as Sarah, and Jelani Reid as John. They join previously announced performers Oliver Samuels as The Shepherd, Zay Harding as High Priest Annas, Shevrado Oliver as Jesus, Jerry Benzwick as Judas, Dianne Dixon as Mother of Judas, and Fleurette Harris as Mary.

Set in rural Jamaica and ancient Jerusalem, the play reimagines Jesus and Judas as young Jamaican men confronting autocratic rulers determined to silence them. The production previously sold out its allotment of advance discount tickets.

TICKETS AND INFORMATION

Tickets are available at theropeandthecross.eventbrite.com. The box office information line is 646-533-7021.

The Jamaica Performing Arts Center is located at 153-10 Jamaica Avenue in Jamaica, Queens.