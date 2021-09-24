AMT to Present KING LEAR Staged Reading Directed by Austin Pendleton

feature a cast of several members of the group WILL'S PLAYSHOP, which consists of New York Theater professionals, several with formidable credits of stage, film, and television. The show will be performed at the brand new AMT THEATER in April of 2022, on some date TBD near Shakespeare's birthday of April 23rd. One of the first shows being presented at AMT's new Off Broadway house on 354 West 45th Street will be a staged reading of Shakespeare's "KING LEAR", starring Charles E. Gerber and directed by Austin Pendleton . The show will



The event coincides with the Bard's birthday festival that Gerber has offered since 2004 in conjunction with The Workshop Theater, of which Gerber was a Founding Member Artist and Mr. Pendleton is on the Advisory Board.