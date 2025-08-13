AMAZE to Open Off-Broadway at New World Stages Tonight

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Magic show Amaze will celebrate its opening night at New World Stages tonight. It will play a limited engagement through November 2.

Combining state-of-the-art technology with timeless conjuring techniques, Amaze is a story-driven magic show that puts the wonder directly into the hands of the audience and makes them feel part of the magic.

Known around the world as an innovative and ground-breaking high-tech magician, Jamie Allan has sold millions of dollars in tickets worldwide and smashed box office records. He premiered his brand of iMagician on British TV in 1995 as a teenager, captivating audiences with his innovative approach. Since then, Jamie has continued to push the boundaries of modern illusions, incorporating holograms, laser beams, 3D video mapping, and interactive social media to engage and amaze spectators.

Amaze opened to sold-out performances and record-breaking reviews, including a rare four-out-of-four stars from Chris Jones in The Chicago Tribune, who described it as “a master class in magic performance as emotional engagement. Allan’s artistic center is really no different from that of, say, Stephen Sondheim or Tony Kushner...A luminous way to spend an evening.”

The creative team is comprised of featured artist Natalia Love; co-creators Jamie Allan and Tommy Bond; director Jonathan Goodwin; Richard Young (Illusion Director) and Damien Stanton (Set Designer). It is produced by Corey Ross; executive producer is Steve Sterling; creative consultant is Harry De Cruz; senior creative designer is Clare Nordbruch, Damaris Eddy is the Technical Stage Manager, Ryan Borshuk is the Sound Designer, Lee Widerick is Production Manager, Glenn Strachan is Assistant Production Manager; Greg Frewin is Illusion Production Manager; Creature Effects are by Axtell Expressions; Graphic Design & Photography is by Ingenious Design UK and Illusion Fabrication is by Adam Topham, Greg Frewin and Willie Kennedy.