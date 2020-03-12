ABOUT LOVE Plays Its Final Performance Tonight, March 12

Due to the current health emergency, About Love will play its final performance off-Broadway at The Sheen Center for Thought & Culture tonight, Thursday, March 12 at 7:30PM, a week-and-a-half earlier than its previously announced limited engagement was to conclude. Ticket-holders for canceled performances should contact their point of purchase for a refund.

About Love tells the compelling story of a young man who expects to spend a quiet summer with his parents in the Russian countryside, but soon discovers those three months will be the most consequential of his life, as he learns the difference between love and passion, and the ephemeral nature of life itself. About Love is inspired by Ivan Turgenev's beautifully crafted short story, "First Love," originally published in 1860. Turgenev was one of Russia's first modern writers to achieve international acclaim with his novel, Fathers and Sons, and his play, A Month in the Country.

The cast of About Love features Silvia Bond (Things Found on the Ground), Helen Coxe (Super Regret), Dan Domingues (The Tempest at The Public), Jeffrey Kringer (Cruel Intentions: The 90's Musical, National Tour), Tom Patterson (1984, Broadway) and Jean Tafler (My Witch: The Margaret Hamilton Stories). About Love features a scenic design by Brian C. Staton; costume design by Whitney Locher; lighting design by Allen Hahn; sound design by Connor Brent; musical direction by Misha Josephs; musical arrangements by Alphonso Horne, Owen Broder and Daniel Dickson; and stage management by Abigail Strange.





