A CHRISTMAS CAROL at the Merchant's House to Offer On Demand Streaming

A CHRISTMAS CAROL at the MERCHANT’S HOUSE, Charles Dickens in New York, 1867, is presented online by Summoners Ensemble Theatre in association with the Merchant’s House Museum. Performances were filmed in the landmark 1832 Merchant’s House Museum, New York City’s only 19th century family home preserved intact, inside and out.



Pay-per-view is $25 and allows patrons unlimited views between November 20, 2025 and January 1, 2026. View online at www.summonersensemble.org.

(Actor, Co-Adapter): is the executive director of Summoners Ensemble Theatre. Kevin and Rhonda Dodd began developing A Christmas Carol in 2010 and Kevin has been performing their adaptation since 2011. The Merchant’s House has been its exclusive home since 2013. Also at the Merchant’s House, Kevin has adapted and performs in Killing an Evening with Edgar Allan Poe, which returns March/April 2026, and Whitman in Love, which returns in June 2026. Kevin’s early career was spent in regional theatre across the southeast where he was an associate professor at the University of Memphis. Kevin is a member of Actors Equity Association, the Screen Actors Guild, and the Dramatists Guild of America.

RHONDA DODD

(Director, Co-Adapter): An award winning actor, technician and director, Rhonda arrived in New York with over 150 shows under her belt. Once here she made her Off-Broadway acting debut with Terese Hayden and Jacqueline Brookes’ Workshop in Tennessee Williams’ Period of Adjustment, finished her Ph.D., and spent 10 years working at Circle in the Square Theatre School. Dr. Dodd is the Artistic Director of Summoners Ensemble Theatre, a member of Actors Equity, and a participant in The Playground Experiment – a forum for theatre artists to explore, test, and showcase new work while finding inspiration and support from the community it creates.