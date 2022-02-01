92Y to Present Barry Manilow & Bruce Sussman With Cast Members of HARMONY

The 92nd Street Y has announced Barry Manilow and Bruce Sussman in person on Saturday, March 12 for a special evening of conversation and performances with members of the cast of Harmony as it makes its New York City debut.

Harmony: A New Musical by Barry Manilow and Bruce Sussman tells the true story of the Comedian Harmonists, six talented young men, Jewish and gentile, who came together in 1920s Germany and took the world by storm with their signature blend of sophisticated close harmonies and uproarious stage antics. They sold millions of records, starred in a dozen films and packed the houses of the most prestigious concert halls around the globe until the world they knew changed forever. Their incredible story inspired music industry legends Barry Manilow and Bruce Sussman to create a spectacular new musical with an original score that celebrates this extraordinary group of friends and ensures their quest for true harmony in the most discordant chapter of human history will never be forgotten.

Harmony: A New Musical is presented by National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene at the Museum of Jewish Heritage - A Living Memorial to the Holocaust. Previews begin March 23.

In Person

Saturday, March 12, 7 pm

Tickets from $25 - Available here

For more information, visit www.92Y.org.