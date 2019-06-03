3VIEWS ON THEATER Launches This Fall

The Lillys - in partnership with a broad coalition of theater artists - is pleased to announce 3Views on Theater, a new online journal aimed to expand and deepen theater journalism, writing in many voices about our community. 3Views will generate original content in three categories: Reviews, Interviews, and Purviews (articles submitted by theater artists including responses to reviews, original reviews, opinion pieces, and features).

3Views has recruited writers from a wide array of genres to write for the journal including Alison Bechdel, Cassie da Costa, Alexander Chee, Eve Ensler, Roxane Gay, John Guare, Jessica Hagedorn, John Lahr, Paul Muldoon, Cynthia Nixon, Mary Louise Parker, Claudia Rankine, James Shapiro, Kathryn Schulz, Zadie Smith, Wally Shawn, Alisa Solomon, Gloria Steinem and Monique Truong.

3Views is currently actively raising funds through Kickstarter. Funds raised will go towards all start-up costs including the design and launch of the website and editorial and contributor fees. 3Views will pay writers fairly.

Reviews will model illumination over opinion. 3Views will have conversations with many kinds of artists in the theater community, as well as inviting poets, non-fiction writers, visual artists, and other cultural critics to write about the theater. Guest editors rotating on a monthly basis will curate content, reflecting different aesthetics, points-of-view, genders, races, and backgrounds. Most importantly, 3Views will always leave room for artists to answer back, in order to create dialogue about the work and to empower artists.

3Views is made possible by a broad coalition of theater artists led by The Lillys-writers, directors, actors, designers, culture makers and cultural thinkers. The founding circle is P. Carl, Kathleen Chalfant, Kirsten Childs, Julia Cho, Kia Corthron, Jorge Ignacio Cortiñas, Eisa Davis, Madeleine George, Maria Manuela Goyanes, Stephen Adly Guirgis, Danai Gurira, David Henry Hwang, Phillip Howze, Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, Christine Jones, Daniel Alexander Jones, Julia Jordan, Jane Jung, Lisa Kron, Todd London, Mona Mansour, Martyna Majok, Ellen McLaughlin, Michelle Memran, Rachel Kauder Nalebuff, Marsha Norman, Lynn Nottage, Antoinette Nwandu, Penny Pun, José Rivera, Sarah Ruhl, Kaneza Schaal, Robert Schenkkan, Rebecca Taichman, Michelle Tse, Liesl Tommy, Marisa Tomei, Paula Vogel, Leah Nanako Winkler and Chay Yew. A group of "First Responders" - who were present at the very first exploratory meeting at New Dramatists - include, in addition to the founders: Lynn Ahrens, Kristen Anderson Lopez, Tina Fallon, Gina Gionfriddo, Amanda Green, Amy Herzog, Quiara Alegría Hudes, Amelia Roper, Kathleen Marshall, Emily Morse, Leigh Silverman, Kate Whoriskey, Paula Vogel and Doug Wright.

The Lillys began in the Spring of 2010 as The Lilly Awards, an outlet to honor the work of women in the American theater. The founders are: Julia Jordan, Marsha Norman, and Theresa Rebeck. The organization is named for Lillian Hellman, a pioneering American playwright who famously said, "You need to write like the devil and act like one when necessary."

In partnership with the Dramatists Guild, The Lillys conducted the national survey simply called The Count; which has been quoted in media around the world, about who and what is being produced in the American Theater. The Lillys have expanded their initiatives since conception- celebrating, supporting, and advocating for women theater artists by promoting gender and racial parity at all levels of theatrical production. They have done longstanding work on sexual harassment and childcare. The Lillys are excited to take on issue of criticism and help to address the role it plays in building the theatrical canon of the future.

The Lillys are a grantee of The New York Women's Foundation. As a voice for women and a force for change, The New York Women's Foundation are a cross-cultural alliance of women catalyzing partnerships and leveraging human and financial capital to achieve sustained economic security and justice for women and girls. With fierce determination, they mobilize hearts, minds and resources to create an equitable and just future for women, families and communities in New York City.





