Review: ATTENTION DANCE COMPANY 'WHAT IS JAZZ' at Christiania Theater

The newly founded dance group "Attention" took the stage at Christiania Theatre in Oslo with their debut performance, "What is Jazz," and left the audience yearning for more. The show, a vibrant tribute to the art of jazz dance, featured thirteen dance numbers and seven of them were tributes legendary choreographers such as Chet Walker, Buddy Schwimmer, Frankie Manning and Molly Molloy. Norwegian dancer/choreographer Main Kristoffersen also got a great send of late in the show. This performance was not just a display of incredible talent but also a heartfelt homage to these choreographers, some of whom have been esteemed lecturers at the Baardar Academy of Dance, where many of these dancers were educated and honed their craft.

Currently, the dance group comprises nine dancers: Nanette Bårdar Haugan, Kevin Bårdar Haugan, Michelle Halmström, Anne Theilmann Jensen, Christiane Elise Heier, Karina Olsen, Ritha Helene Haga, Thea Carlstedt, and Johanna Holm. However, for this show, they have expanded their roster with four additional male dancers and two more female dancers. These were Reno Andersen, Oliver Paulsson, Ole Thomas Hansen, Max Key Graarud, Sophie Louise Speight and Sara Bergström.

As the lights dimmed and the first dance number, "Exudos" by Bob Marley, began, the atmosphere at Christiania Theatre became electrifying. The audience, a blend of dance enthusiasts and general theater-goers, responded with enthusiastic applause and cheers throughout the evening. The set design, minimalist yet impactful, highlighted the dancers' movements as the focal point, while the lighting effectively enhanced the mood of each piece. The costumes, simple yet vibrant and diverse, mirrored the varied styles of jazz dance showcased in the performance.

The evening was a spectacular journey through the distinctive styles of jazz dance. From the infectious rhythms of lindy hop and old swing to the intricate movements of Fosse, Latin, step, theatre, and modern dance, "What is Jazz" showcased the versatility and depth of jazz as a genre. Each dance number brought something unique to the table, keeping the audience engaged and eagerly anticipating what would come next.

Among the standout performers were twin brother and sister, Nanette Bårdar Haugan and Kevin Bårdar Haugan. Kevin, already a familiar face to many due to his roles in the original Norwegian premiere of Billy Elliot and several television series. Alongside Nanette, they captivated the audience with their dance skills, stunning synchronicity and charisma. Even though their only real duo sumber was during Count Basie's "Cute", they were natural focal points during the show while still seamlessly blending with the ensemble.

As I stated, "What is Jazz" was not just about individual talent. It was an ensemble piece in the truest sense, with every dancer in perfect harmony and synchronization. The choreography by Chet Walker, Buddy Schwimmer, and Molly Molloy was both innovative and respectful of jazz dance traditions. Walker's influence brought a Broadway-esque flair, Schwimmer's work highlighted smooth, rhythmic patterns, and Molloy's choreography infused a modern twist. The dancers executed these complex routines with such precision and passion that it was evident this group had poured their hearts and souls into the performance.

Several dance numbers stood out, but as a "musical theatre enthusiast" I was floored by "Fosses World" which was a tribute to Chet Walker who was both a brilliant choreographer in his own right but also great interpreter of Fosses style with intricate, isolated movements, and a sense of cool, controlled energy, and essential elements such as turned-in knees, rolled shoulders. The energy and emotion were palpable, leaving a lasting impression with this Broadway-nerd.

On a personal note, I was profoundly touched by the dedication and talent showcased. My late life partner, dancer and performer, Sine Helene Strømberg, herself an alumna of the Baardar Academy, ignited my interest in dance and its aesthetic richness. She also taught me to discern between technically proficient dancers and those who compensated with charisma and entertainment value. Both have their merits!



The show not only aimed for entertainment but was also supposed to educate a bit about the rich history and evolution of jazz dance. However, there were a few aspects I felt could have enhanced the experience. The show primarily presented itself as a showcase, with only a brief, taped introduction at the beginning. I was hoping for more informative content about the choreographers themselves. It would have enriched the performance if the dancers had taken moments to speak about the techniques and unique styles of Chet Walker, Buddy Schwimmer, and Molly Molloy. This additional context would have provided the audience with a deeper understanding and appreciation of the artistry and innovation behind each dance number.

In conclusion, "What is Jazz" by Attention was an exhilarating tribute to the world of jazz dance, beautifully honoring the legendary choreographers and the rich history of the genre. The dancers' extraordinary talent and dedication shone brightly, making this performance a must-see. I highly recommend this show to anyone who appreciates the art of dance or simply wants to experience a night of outstanding entertainment. I hope they get to tour this production for a while, as it is easy to stage this in different venues. Whatever the case may be, he future looks (hopefully) incredibly bright for Attention Dance Company, and I eagerly await their next performance, hopefully with even more insight into the fascinating world of jazz dance.

