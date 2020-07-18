National Theater in Norway Announces Autumn Lineup

The National Theater in Norway has announced its fall 2020 lineup, including three Ibsen plays, as well as contemporary selections.

Soon, the venerable theater house will close its doors for a rehabilitation period of a full five years. Then the theater must play on other, alternative stages. In the meantime, the theater is offering tours this summer, as well as guided tours for children.

Learn more about all of the offerings at https://www.nationaltheatret.no/.

Check out the full lineup below!

A Doll's House

By Henrik Ibsen. Edited by Mattis Herman Nyquist.

Director: Mattis Herman Nyquist.

Cast: Mariann Hole, Lena Kristin Ellingsen, John Emil Jørgensrud, Nils Jørgen Kaalstad and Thorbjør Harr.

Premiere 9 September at Torshov Theater.

The Wild Duck

By Henrik Ibsen. Edited by Mari Vatne Kjeldstadli.

Director: Hanne Tømta

Cast: Kim Haugen, Erland Bakker, Bjørn Skagestad, Trond Espen Seim, Tone Mostraum, Helene Naustdal Bergsholm, Anne Krigsvoll, Håkon Ramstad and Bernhard Arnø.

Premiere: September 10 on the Main Stage.

The Lady from the Sea

By Henrik Ibsen.

Director: Trine Wiggen

Cast: Marian Saastad Ottesen, .Fridtjov Saaheim, Hanna-Maria Grønneberg, Kim S. Falck-Jørgensen, Jan Gunnar Røise, Heidi Goldmann, Nils Golberg Mulvik and Dagny Backer Johnsen.

Premiere September 11 at Malersalen.

Antipodes

By Annie Baker. Translated by Kristofer Grønskag.

Director: Alexander Mørk-Eidem

Cast: Eindride Eidsvold, Seda Witt, Victoria Ose, Amina Sewali, Sigurd Myhre, Øystein Røger, Olavus Frostad Udbye, Sindre Strand Offerdal and Patrick Hilmar Ingvaldsen.

Norwegian premiere September 22 at the Amphitheater

The Caucasian Chalk Ring

By Bertolt Brecht. Translated by Øyvind Berg.

Director: Johannes Holmen Dahl

Cast: Hanna-Maria Grønneberg, and others

Premiere: October 16th

After the Silence

By Lars Norén. Translated by Arne Lygre.

Director: Eirik Stubø

Cast: Mads Ousdal, Kai Remlov, Birgitte Larsen and more.

Premiere November 19 on the Amphitheater

Linda Vista

By Tracy Letts. Translated by Agnes Banach.

Director: Yngve Sundvor

Cast: Håkon Ramstad, Anders Mordal, Olav Waastad, Victoria Ose, Seda Witt, Trine Wiggen and Ingjerd Egeberg

Norwegian premiere: 21 November at Torshov Theater

