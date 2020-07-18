National Theater in Norway Announces Autumn Lineup
The National Theater in Norway has announced its fall 2020 lineup, including three Ibsen plays, as well as contemporary selections.
Soon, the venerable theater house will close its doors for a rehabilitation period of a full five years. Then the theater must play on other, alternative stages. In the meantime, the theater is offering tours this summer, as well as guided tours for children.
Learn more about all of the offerings at https://www.nationaltheatret.no/.
Check out the full lineup below!
A Doll's House
By Henrik Ibsen. Edited by Mattis Herman Nyquist.
Director: Mattis Herman Nyquist.
Cast: Mariann Hole, Lena Kristin Ellingsen, John Emil Jørgensrud, Nils Jørgen Kaalstad and Thorbjør Harr.
Premiere 9 September at Torshov Theater.
The Wild Duck
By Henrik Ibsen. Edited by Mari Vatne Kjeldstadli.
Director: Hanne Tømta
Cast: Kim Haugen, Erland Bakker, Bjørn Skagestad, Trond Espen Seim, Tone Mostraum, Helene Naustdal Bergsholm, Anne Krigsvoll, Håkon Ramstad and Bernhard Arnø.
Premiere: September 10 on the Main Stage.
The Lady from the Sea
By Henrik Ibsen.
Director: Trine Wiggen
Cast: Marian Saastad Ottesen, .Fridtjov Saaheim, Hanna-Maria Grønneberg, Kim S. Falck-Jørgensen, Jan Gunnar Røise, Heidi Goldmann, Nils Golberg Mulvik and Dagny Backer Johnsen.
Premiere September 11 at Malersalen.
Antipodes
By Annie Baker. Translated by Kristofer Grønskag.
Director: Alexander Mørk-Eidem
Cast: Eindride Eidsvold, Seda Witt, Victoria Ose, Amina Sewali, Sigurd Myhre, Øystein Røger, Olavus Frostad Udbye, Sindre Strand Offerdal and Patrick Hilmar Ingvaldsen.
Norwegian premiere September 22 at the Amphitheater
The Caucasian Chalk Ring
By Bertolt Brecht. Translated by Øyvind Berg.
Director: Johannes Holmen Dahl
Cast: Hanna-Maria Grønneberg, and others
Premiere: October 16th
After the Silence
By Lars Norén. Translated by Arne Lygre.
Director: Eirik Stubø
Cast: Mads Ousdal, Kai Remlov, Birgitte Larsen and more.
Premiere November 19 on the Amphitheater
Linda Vista
By Tracy Letts. Translated by Agnes Banach.
Director: Yngve Sundvor
Cast: Håkon Ramstad, Anders Mordal, Olav Waastad, Victoria Ose, Seda Witt, Trine Wiggen and Ingjerd Egeberg
Norwegian premiere: 21 November at Torshov Theater