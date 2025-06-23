MADE IN OSLO Comes to the Norwegian Opera This Week

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Welcome to the summer programme for the whole family. This summer, you can experience audience favorites A Dance Tribute to the Art of Football and Made in Oslo in condensed versions at a reduced ticket price – every day on Stage 2 from June 27 to July 20.

The performance Made in Oslo presents three energetic pieces, each offering thought-provoking reflections on contemporary life and the way we live:

Suite is an ironic paraphrase of three different relationships, performed in a neo-classical style around a grand piano. The music is a piano suite by Jean-Philippe Rameau, recorded by Zelina Sannum specifically for this version.

Großstadtsafari reflects on the build-up of tension in overcrowded, hectic places. A strong and energetic piece about how the lack of private space in urban environments affects us.

Set to crackling French music from the 1930s, The Ring takes us on a playful exploration of the ring – perhaps the world’s oldest symbol.

Suite was originally created for the Norwegian National Ballet in 2007 and has since been performed regularly by the company, both in Norway and abroad.

The Ring and Großstadtsafari were created for Oslo Dance Ensemble (ODE), one of Norway’s most popular dance companies for decades – and Jo Strømgren was the choreographer who collaborated with them the most. During the company’s existence from 1994 to 2018, he created eight works for them.

