DAY AFTER YESTERDAY is Now Playing at the Norwegian Opera

The Norwegian National Ballet will present the Kylián Festival! In Day after Yesterday, we look back and enjoy a long-awaited reunion with the Kylián classics Forgotten Land, No More Play, Petite Mort and Symphony of Psalms.

Modern ballet without a plot but packed with poetry, ingenuity and musicality: Jiří Kylián has breathed new life into ballet as an art form. We are now celebrating his work with two different performances that demonstrate the amazing range of his artistry. Day after Yesterday features four classics from his early career, all performed with a full orchestra, and one of them also with the opera chorus.

Forgotten Land (1981) explores memories, events and people who have been lost or forgotten over time to the music of Benjamin Britten. The Edvard Munch painting The Dance of Life, which depicts a woman in three stages of life, was a great inspiration for Kylián when creating this work.

No More Play (1988) is also inspired by art, more specifically a small sculpture by Alberto Giacometti: a slightly deformed board game with two wooden pieces that resemble human figures. “But as you begin to play this mysterious game, you start to learn its laws – only sometimes too late” said Kylián about the work.

In Petite Mort (1991), we see six women and six men alternating between duets and group sequences to music from two of Mozart’s most popular piano concertos. Petite mort is French for ‘little death’ and is usually used as a euphemism for an org*sm. According to the choreographer himself, “The eternal themes of everything I have done are about being born, dying and what we do in between.”

Last but not least: Symphony of Psalms (1978) set to Stravinsky’s choral symphony of the same name and, according to Kylián himself, brings together dance and the divine. The Opera Orchestra is performing in the pit together with the Opera Chorus.

