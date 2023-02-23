Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Virginia War Memorial Foundation and Virginia Repertory Theatre Co-Produce Four New One-Act Plays Written by Veterans

Performances run March 17-26.

Feb. 23, 2023  

This March, The Virginia War Memorial Foundation will present four one-act plays written by Virginia veterans, which will be professionally produced and performed with leadership from Virginia Repertory Theatre, under the program title, War in Pieces.

This co-production has grown out of the VWMF's free veterans writing program, "The Mighty Pen Project," which offers 12-week long classes throughout the year to encourage Virginia veterans to commit to paper their memories and reflections. Now in its tenth year, the MPP has helped veterans navigate their personal histories and form a living documentary of American military service. New York Times bestselling author David L. Robbins leads this program, and will direct two of the one acts.

In 2017, Virginia Rep opened the World Premiere of David L. Robbins' The End of War. Set in embattled Berlin in the final days of WWII, the play examined the fears and atrocities of war from the perspective of a brilliant young cellist whose mother is harboring one of the city's last Jews, and two Red Army soldiers fighting their ways through the hellish Easter front.

The plays are made possible by a generous grant from the Carpenter Foundation and will be presented in the VMI Alumni Hall at the Virginia War Memorial, which seats 90 people for these performances. There will be 7 performances, each of which includes all 4 plays together. Tickets are $25.00 per person (General Admission) and $20.00 for Military Veterans. Tickets can be purchased at virginiarep.org or by calling the Box Office at (804) 282-2620.


Performance Schedule:

  • Friday, March 17th (7:00PM) - OPENING
  • Saturday, March 18th (7:00PM)
  • Sunday, March 19th (3:00PM)
  • Thursday, March 23rd (7:00PM)
  • Friday, March 24th (7:00PM)
  • Saturday, March 25th (7:00PM)
  • Sunday, March 26th (3:00PM) - CLOSING

Play Titles and Descriptions:

The God of Baghdad (by Philip Trezza) - A young Army medic, the first to respond to a car bombing in Baghdad, finds himself playing God, determining which victims may live and who cannot be saved.

Directed by David L. Robbins.

Dress Code (by Joseph Maslanka) - Recently out of the Marine Corps, Joe returns to work in the family bar in Philadelphia. A couple of patrons push his buttons, and he has to figure out if he's ready to be an ex-Marine.

Living on a Prayer (by Rev. Laura Bender) - A twenty-five year Navy/Marine chaplain answers the call for everyone in need, the wounded, the bereaved, the homesick and the frightened. But who does she talk to?

Directed by David L. Robbins.

King Baby (by Daniel Barotti) - Crossing The Line is a time-honored seaman's tradition whenever a vessel crosses the equator. But this time, a leviathan Chinese destroyer shadows a U.S. Navy ship, putting the celebration at risk of an international confrontation at sea.


Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer in Central Virginia? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.

 



Jo Dee Messina To Perform As Part Of Atlantic Union Bank After Hours In May Photo
Jo Dee Messina To Perform As Part Of Atlantic Union Bank After Hours In May
Jo Dee Messina will perform as part of Atlantic Union Bank After Hours 2023 season on Friday, May 19, 2023 at the SERVPRO Pavilion in The Meadow Event Park in Doswell, Virginia.
New Headliner For Marchs Edition Of THE COMEDY KARAOKE TRIVIA FUNTIME SHOW  Photo
New Headliner For March's Edition Of THE COMEDY KARAOKE TRIVIA FUNTIME SHOW 
The Capital City Showcase, which produces some of the best events in the DC area, returns with its new one-of-a-kind blend of entertainment!
Virginia Stage Company Will Get Raucous With Pearl Cleages ANGRY, RAUCOUS, AND SHAMELESSLY Photo
Virginia Stage Company Will Get Raucous With Pearl Cleage's ANGRY, RAUCOUS, AND SHAMELESSLY GORGEOUS
Virginia Stage Company (VSC) presents Pearl Cleage's Angry, Raucous, and Shamelessly Gorgeous, sponsored by Capital Group.
WAIT UNTIL DARK To Open At Four County Players Photo
WAIT UNTIL DARK To Open At Four County Players
As part of their 50th anniversary season in Barboursville, Four County Players will present the classic thriller WAIT UNTIL DARK by Frederick Knott, opening February 24 on the Mainstage.

More Hot Stories For You


New Headliner For March's Edition Of THE COMEDY KARAOKE TRIVIA FUNTIME SHOW New Headliner For March's Edition Of THE COMEDY KARAOKE TRIVIA FUNTIME SHOW 
February 17, 2023

The Capital City Showcase, which produces some of the best events in the DC area, returns with its new one-of-a-kind blend of entertainment!
Virginia Stage Company Will Get Raucous With Pearl Cleage's ANGRY, RAUCOUS, AND SHAMELESSLY GORGEOUSVirginia Stage Company Will Get Raucous With Pearl Cleage's ANGRY, RAUCOUS, AND SHAMELESSLY GORGEOUS
February 14, 2023

Virginia Stage Company (VSC) presents Pearl Cleage's Angry, Raucous, and Shamelessly Gorgeous, sponsored by Capital Group.
Zeiders American Dream Theater Presents Shakespeare Adaptation TAKING MEASUREZeiders American Dream Theater Presents Shakespeare Adaptation TAKING MEASURE
February 13, 2023

Shakespeare's 'Measure for Measure' gets modern re-imagining in local playwright Chris Hanna's new work, 'Taking Measure'.
WAIT UNTIL DARK To Open At Four County PlayersWAIT UNTIL DARK To Open At Four County Players
February 13, 2023

As part of their 50th anniversary season in Barboursville, Four County Players will present the classic thriller WAIT UNTIL DARK by Frederick Knott, opening February 24 on the Mainstage.
Chris Young Will Perform as Part Of Atlantic Union Bank After Hours in JuneChris Young Will Perform as Part Of Atlantic Union Bank After Hours in June
February 13, 2023

Chris Young will perform as part of Atlantic Union Bank After Hours 2023 season on Friday, June 2, 2023 at the SERVPRO Pavilion in The Meadow Event Park in Doswell, Virginia.
share