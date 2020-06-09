Virginia Stage Company To Host Virtual Gala

Due to social distancing guidelines, Virginia Stage Company will host its single largest fundraising event of the year entirely online on the evening of June 27th. "Gala Apart to Gather Again" will be a unique event featuring a mixture of live and filmed performances, a virtual silent auction, raffle, exclusive live auction packages, and many more surprises.

Virginia Stage Company is inviting patrons to join from the comfort of their own home, complete with optional catering from Yummy Goodness and Tinto's Wine & Cheese (limited availability). The evening will start with an exclusive cocktail hour at 7:30pm and the official program starting at 8pm. The cocktail hour is only accessible with a premiere ticket, Table Host or Sponsorship. Event tickets range from as low as $5 up to $150. Virtual Table Hosts, Premiere Tickets and Sponsorship opportunities are still available, all including additional benefits. Contact Kandis Hyde at khyde@vastage.org for additional information.

"We have been buoyed by the generosity of the Hampton Roads community throughout the COVID-19 pandemic which has dealt Virginia Stage Company a major financial blow. Despite our inability to gather together at this time, we look forward to creating a memorable experience for our patrons, near and far, as we raise important funds to help sustain the theatre. We look forward to seeing you (virtually) on the 27th!" says Tom Quaintance, Producing Artistic Director

Gala Apart to Gather Again is a part of a larger Virginia Stage Company fundraising campaign, the Gather Again Fund, to support the theatre company through the challenging times brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic. Thanks to several generous donors, all gifts made by June 30 will be matched up to $120,000. To learn more about the Gather Again Fund, visit vastage.org/gather-again.

Virginia Stage Company wishes to thank Gala Apart to Gather Again event sponsors Davey | Brogan, P.C., Sunshine and Taylor Leinbach, The Pierson Russi Group at Morgan Stanley, Palladium, Yummy Goodness, and Tinto's Wine and Cheese; and all current Table Hosts, Donna Bausch, Lynn Cobb and Warren Richard, Lauren and Nick Conner, Giovanni and Chrysta Donatelli, Jackie and Brian King, Barbara and Donald Lipskis, Patt and Colin McKinnon, Lin Miller and David Cacce, Carol and Tom Mueller, Xandra Pendergrass, and Scott and Sharon Reed.

"Like so many of us who love theatre, I deeply miss the connection felt in the partnership of a live performance and an audience, and simply can't wait for the day when we can Gather Again! While I'll miss our beautiful Wells Theater, I'm delighted the Gala Apart will let us visit once more with the talented VSC artists during this special virtual evening." says The Gala Apart to Gather Again Committee Chair Jackie King. Members of the committee include Scott Reed, Marion Lidman, Anna Boykin, Lynn Cobb, Carol Mueller, Donna Baush, Giovanni Donatelli, Sunshine Leinbach, Justin Topping, Chris Abbate, and Leslie Shroyer.

Online registration will be available starting Thursday, June 11th at VSCGalaApart.givesmart.com. Information such as performances, auction items, and raffle prizes will also be posted to this website in the near future. Keep checking back for more details.

