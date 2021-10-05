Virginia Film Festival Announces Additional Screenings, Guests

The Virginia Film Festival announced today that several films have been added to its recently-revealed 2021 program - including two of the most talked-about titles on this year's festival circuit.

The Virginia Film Festival is presented by the University of Virginia and the Office of the Provost and the Vice Provost for the Arts.

Passing, the directorial debut from Rebecca Hall, is an intimate drama of racial identity starring Tessa Thompson and Ruth Negga in which a Black woman in 1920s New York City finds her world upended when her life becomes intertwined with a former childhood friend who is passing as white. Passing will be presented on Friday, October 29 at 5:00 PM at The Paramount Theater.

The Lost Daughter, which marks Maggie Gyllenhaal's directorial debut, is a psychological drama based on the novel of the same name by Elena Ferrante. Olivia Colman stars as a mother who becomes obsessed with a fellow mom, played by Dakota Johnson, and has flashbacks to her younger days trying to balance her life as a teacher and a parent. The Lost Daughter will be presented on Sunday, October 31 at 4:30 PM at The Paramount Theater.

The Festival also announced the addition of the Apple TV documentary 9/11: Inside the President's War Room, a rare insider's look at the events of that fateful day through the eyes of President George W. Bush and members of his inner circle. William J. Antholis, director and CEO of the Miller Center, will be joined on stage by longtime ABC television journalist and White House correspondent Ann Compton for a conversation with panelists including former White House Chief of Staff Andy Card and former Deputy Chief of Staff and Senior Policy Advisor Karl Rove, who will appear virtually. 9/11: Inside the President's War Room will be presented on Friday, October 29 at 2:00 PM at Culbreth Theatre. 9/11: Inside the President's War Room is supported by The Miller Center.

Finally, the Festival will celebrate the holiday weekend by putting a scare in the air with the addition of Halloween classics celebrating anniversaries to its Drive-In series at Morven Farm. On Thursday, October 28, drive-in audiences can enjoy the 90th anniversary of the 1931 classic Dracula, featuring Bela Lugosi. On Friday, October 29, the VAFF will present a 25th anniversary screening of Wes Craven's Scream starring Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, David Arquette. Finally, on Saturday, October 30, get ready for a return visit by the hungriest and most dangerous plant in movie history with a VAFF screening of Little Shop of Horrors, which turned 35 this year, the 1986 horror/comedy/musical gem from Frank Oz, starring Rick Moranis, Steve Martin, Ellen Greene and featuring a star-studded string of cameos.

The 2021 Drive-In Movies Series is presented by Morven Farm and UVA Arts: Office of the Provost and Vice Provost for the Arts.

Masks will be required for all VAFF events held at indoor venues, regardless of vaccination status. In compliance with The Paramount Theater's policy, VAFF events at The Paramount will require proof of vaccination or proof of a negative PCR test within 72 hours prior to the event, along with a photo ID.

Tickets for the 2021 VAFF are on sale now at virginiafilmfestival.org; in person at the UVA Arts Box Office in the lobby of the UVA Drama Building, open Tuesday through Friday from noon to 5:00 PM; and by phone at 434-924-3376. Beginning Wednesday, October 27, tickets will also be available at the Festival's Downtown Box Office in the lobby of Violet Crown.