VIDEO: First Look At Virginia Stage Company's MATILDA THE MUSICAL

Onstage now is Virginia Stage Company's Matilda The Musical through June 2. In collaboration with The Governor's School for the Arts, the multi-Tony award-winning musical features our local students alongside some of the top professional actors from around the country.

Tickets are selling fast! For the best seats, see Matilda the Musical during our Sunday evening performances. Buy now for the best prices!

Virginia Stage Company is southeastern Virginia's leading theatre destination, serving an audience of over 70,000 annually both at the Wells Theatre and throughout the community. Virginia Stage Company's mission is to "enrich, educate, and entertain the region by creating and producing theatrical art of the highest quality."





