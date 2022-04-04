Two New Shows Added To 2022 Summer Season At Indian Ranch

Indian Ranch announced that Ann Wilson of Heart is coming Saturday, July 23, 2022 and country a capella group Home Free will perform on Saturday, August 20, 2022. Tickets for both shows go on-sale this Saturday, April 9 at 10:00 AM at www.indianranch.com. The Insiders Club Presale will take place this Friday, April 8 from 10:00 AM to 11:59 PM. A limited number of Low Dough Early Bird General Admission tickets will be available through April 15th.

One of the premier hard rock vocalists of all-time, Ann Wilson smashed boundaries with her band Heart, the 8-times Platinum, 35 million-plus selling Rock and Roll Hall of Fame trailblazers who formed in 1973. During a decades-long career, Wilson rode the roller coaster of fame, fortune and madness, learning both joyous and hard, hard lessons along the way.

Fast forward to Summer 2020, and a meeting with legendary veteran 'artist's lawyer' Brian Rohan provided the catalyst for her latest album, Fierce Bliss. Set for release April 29, the album offers universally entertaining, engaging, honest and safe harbor from these unpredictable times.

Wilson comes to Indian Ranch with her new band, and make no mistake, she's a performer at heart thus her excitement is palpable. Ann Wilson seems to be more comfortable with herself (and her art) than ever before with both Fierce Bliss and the band she'll be touring with.

"I think that for someone who's been through as much as I have, and has lived to tell the tales, it's okay to share my experiences," says Wilson sagely. "I've heard from a lot of younger musicians and listeners too who have thanked me for staying around and for just keeping upright, just making it through, making the concessions once but not twice, and being able to live through it all with dignity."

All-vocal Country entertainers Home Free have made their mark on the music scene, racking up nearly 600,000 album equivalents globally; embarking on major international tours; amassing 500+ MILLION views and over 1.3-MILLION Subscribers on YouTube; and being declared "Country music fans' favorite a cappella group" (Taste of Country).

The band will be bringing new music from a recording project that should be released in late summer. The acclaimed group lit up the 2021 holiday season by hitting the road on their Warmest Winter Holiday Tour - showcasing songs off their most recent studio album, WARMEST WINTER (2020), which features 12 festive staples, memorable collaborations and Home Free originals - all guaranteed to get you in the holiday spirit.

This new project follows the acclaimed group's DIVE BAR SAINTS album, which arrived at #2 on the Billboard Country Album Sales chart. Home Free's extensive catalog spotlights six Top 10 albums, including TIMELESS, FULL OF (EVEN MORE) CHEER, FULL OF CHEER, COUNTRY EVOLUTION, and their breakout debut CRAZY LIFE (2014).



With praise rolling in from the likes of Billboard, Rolling Stone, FOX & Friends and American Songwriter the extraordinary showmen have continued to build a loyal fanbase with their harmony-laden versions of hits by John Mayer, Blake Shelton, Keith Urban, Maren Morris, the Oak Ridge Boys, and more.

Join Home Free at Indian Ranch for a perfect afternoon of mixed upbeat Nashville-dipped pop hits, country and western standards, incredible harmony and quick witted humor.

Insiders Club memberships and GA Season Passes for the 2022 Summer Concert Series are on sale now. The Indian Ranch Insiders Club gives members exclusive access to buy tickets before they go on sale to the general public. GA Season Passes include a general admission ticket to every show in the Indian Ranch Summer Concert Series. Both programs come with an array of other benefits and are available at www.indianranch.com/memberships.

Indian Ranch offers music lovers a chance to see some of the greatest country, classic rock and pop bands steps from Lake Chargoggagoggmanchauggagoggchaubunagungamaugg. Nestled between pine trees, the amphitheater offers the ability to see the stage from anywhere in the audience. More than a concert venue, Indian Ranch opened Samuel Slater's Restaurant and is also home to the Indian Princess paddlewheeler and Indian Ranch Campground. Already on sale are concerts with Trace Adkins on June 5th, The Outlaws on June 11th, The Mavericks on June 19th, Michael Franti & Spearhead on July 2nd, Get The Led Out on July 8th, Scotty McCreery on July 9th, Little River Band on July 17th, Three Dog Night on July 24th, The Pike Hairfest on July 30th, TESLA on July 31st, "Weird Al" Yankovic on August 5th, Collective Soul and Switchfoot on August 6th, and ABBA The Concert on August 12th. More shows will be announced soon.

