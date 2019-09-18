Traveling Players Returns to Reston Multicultural Festival for 14th Year

Traveling Players Ensemble announces its upcoming production of Moliere's The Doctor in Spite of Himself, representing France at the Reston Multicultural Festival at the Reston Community Center at the Lake Anne Village Center.



This is the fourteenth year in a row that Traveling Players Ensemble has been selected to participate in the Reston Multicultural Festival, a celebration of the diversity and welcoming community spirit that is found in Reston.



This free annual event brings together the rich medly of cultures through music, entertainment, dress, food, and cultural treasures from all over the world that is Reston.



Traveling Players Ensemble's mission is to bring great theatre into the great outdoors. To do this, they offer summer camps for elementary through high school students, who practice their craft under the direction of experienced theatre professionals, and then take their shows on the road to perform at parks, camps, and schools throughout the region.



Founded in 2003, Traveling Players Ensemble has been invited to perform at the Kennedy Center's Millennium Stage, Colonial Williamsburg, Shenandoah National Park, Reston's Multicultural Festival, and the International Children's Festival at Wolf Trap. Traveling Players Ensemble has been recognized by the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) by being selected as one of 25 of the nation's "Summer School in the Arts." The company has also been honored as one of the best non-profit organizations in the Greater Washington area by the 2019/20 Catalogue for Philanthropy.



In The Doctor in Spite of Himself, Sganarelle the woodcutter constantly boasts of his supposedly grand accomplishments and talents. His wife calls his bluff by telling people that her husband is a famous and gifted doctor, but he is modest and won't admit it - unless you beat him up! Can Sganarelle keep up the charade?

The performance is free, family-friendly, and open to the public.



Traveling Players also offers weekend acting classes for ages 8-18. Upcoming classes include Acting & Improvisation (grades 4-6), Scene Study & Acting Technique (grades 6-9), and Movement for the Actor (grade 9-12). Classes run from Sunday, October 13th to Sunday, December 15th, and are taught in McLean, Virginia. Need-based scholarships are available for all programs.

Photo credit: Jessica Wallach. Used by permission of Traveling Players Ensemble.





