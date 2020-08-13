Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Shutdown Streaming
Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Todd Rosenlieb Dance and Virginia Ballet Theater Present an Online Ensemble Summer Solo Concert

The event will take place on August 15, 2020 at 8 pm.

Aug. 13, 2020  
Todd Rosenlieb Dance and Virginia Ballet Theater will present an Ensemble Summer Solo Concert, broadcast online this weekend.

Upon buying a ticket, audience members will be emailed a concert viewing link and program by 7:30 pm the day of the concert.

Purchase tickets at https://www.trdance.org/product-page/trdance-and-vbt-ensemble-summer-solo-concert-ticket.


