The Town and The City Festival Adds More Than A Dozen Artists to 2021 Lineup

Adam Ezra Group, Senseless Optimism, and more than a dozen other musicians will join the lineup for The Town And The City Festival. Produced by Porter Productions with support from the Greater Merrimack Valley Convention & Visitors Bureau, the 2-day music and arts festival will feature both locally-based and national touring acts on Friday, October 22 and Saturday, October 23 in event spaces, bars, cafes and galleries throughout downtown Lowell, Massachusetts.

The new artists join a diverse lineup that includes songwriters Tanya Donelly & Parkington Sisters, Will Dailey, Alisa Amador, Robyn Hitchcock and more. Early Bird Weekend Two Day Passes are available for just $40 through Friday, July 16th and then increase to $5 and are on sale now at www.thetownandthecityfestival.com.

The full list of additional artists include Aaron & The Lord (featuring Aaron Perrino from The Sheila Divine & Dear Leader), Adam Ezra Group, Amber Tortorelli, Amanda Shea, Ashley Wonder, Ava Sophia, Daisybones, Duncan Wilder Johnson, Fish House, Kind Being, L.ucas & Timi O., Massy Ferguson, Prateek Podder, Robin Lane, Scott Pittman & The Deluxe Fiasco, Senseless Optimism, and Tim Hall. More acts will be revealed throughout the summer.

The weekend will also feature the newly announced The Town and The City Festival Record Show set for Saturday, October 23rd from noon to 5:00 PM at Mill No. 5. There, music fans will be able to shop for vinyl and other collectibles from over 30 vendors. There will also be a chance to catch some live music at the Record Show too!

This year's festival will once again include a Musical Tribute to Jack Kerouac as well. Named after the novel The Town and the City, the first major work published by Kerouac, the festival takes place in event spaces, bars, cafes, and galleries throughout downtown Lowell including Zorba Music Hall, Christ Church United, Warp & Weft, The Luna Theater (at Mill No. 5), Academic Arts Center, Gallery Z, Smokehouse Tavern, The Old Court, The Purple Carrot Bread Co., The Worthen Cafe, and Brew'd Awakening. Designed as a walkable event, attendees who purchase single-day or two-day passes will have access to performances across all the participating venues (per any age restrictions and capacity allowance.)

The Town and The City Festival is produced with support from Greater Merrimack Valley Convention and Visitors Bureau, the Massachusetts Office of Travel and Tourism, and the Lowell Cultural Council.

The Town and the City Festival will take place Friday, October 22 and Saturday, October 23 at venues across Downtown Lowell. A limited number of Two-Day Early Bird Passes are available for just $40 through this Frdaiy, July 16th. Individual day passes and show tickets will go on-sale in August. Tickets can be purchased at www.thetownandthecityfestival.com.