The Connolly Sisters Bring Holiday Cheer to The Historic Williamsburg Opera House, December 14

With soaring harmonies and family fun, The Connolly Sisters blend their love of Broadway, jazz, and sacred music in this evening of Christmas spirit. Featuring heartwarming classics and hidden gems, "A Connolly Sisters' Christmas" is sure to leave you feeling the joy of the season.

Rachael, Joanna, and Shannon are three real-life sisters who have been performing together their entire lives. Since 2018, they have appeared professionally as The Connolly Sisters. A different kind of sister group, The Connolly Sisters blend Broadway, Classical, Jazz Standards, and the Great American Songbook to bring show-stopping entertainment!

Together, they have produced and performed cabaret shows at award-winning restaurants throughout Queens and Long Island. With a passion for their community, the sisters have appeared at local patriotic events such as Memorial Day Services, 9/11 remembrance ceremonies, and the like. During quarantine in 2020, they organized and performed a livestream concert to raise money for their local community and raise spirits among all those stuck at home.

This December 14th, they bring their energy and their unique blend of personalities to Williamsburg, Brooklyn as they take the stage to present "A Connolly Sisters' Christmas." And they have the perfect venue for it - the restored Historic Williamsburg Opera House.

The Opera House was built in 1897, making the original building 125 years old. After years of disrepair, the landmark was fully restored in 2020 to bring a resurgence of art and culture to the community. The main theater seats up to 640 people, blending the charm of an old world building with modern amenities. "It's really beautiful what they've done to restore it," youngest sister Shannon Connolly says. "It feels intimate even though it seats so many."

Which works perfectly for the sisters, who often gear their performances to make audiences feel at home. "We wanted our audience to feel that they're invited into our living room for the holiday season, so we fashioned the show to embody that," middle sister Joanna Connolly says. "I think the audience will definitely be able to feel that, and I'm excited about it."

The event also holds deep significance for the sisters' relationship. "The Christmas Season is always very busy for us," says oldest sister Rachael Connolly. "We don't often get the opportunity to sing together. To have this chance is such a gift. We are looking forward to sharing our voices and spreading the joy of the season."

But the collaboration between the sisters doesn't stop there. In 2021, the sisters founded Three Leaf Productions, a film and theatrical production company committed to telling uplifting stories. This venture has opened up new creative opportunities for the sisters. In July 2022, Three Leaf wrapped filming on its debut project Accident Prone. The short film, currently in post-production, was written by Rachael Connolly and stars all three sisters.

"A Connolly Sisters' Christmas" also features the guest appearances of Opera Sensation Chris Macchio and Sola Recording Artist Cilla Guerrero. Doors open at 7pm, Show starts at 7:30pm. Tickets can be purchased for the evening here (www.itickets.com/events/471200)