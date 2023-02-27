The Concert: A Tribute To ABBA To Perform At Atlantic Union Bank After Hours At The SERVPRO Pavilion, August 10

The Concert: A Tribute to ABBA is coming to the SERVPRO Pavilion in The Meadow Event Park in Doswell, Virginia on Thursday, August 10, 2023 as part of Atlantic Union Bank After Hours 2023 Season. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 3, 2023 at 10:00 AM. A limited number of Early Bird General Admission tickets will be available for $16 until March 9th while supplies last.

Previously appearing as ABBA The Concert, The Concert: A Tribute to ABBA brings one of the greatest pop phenomena back to life, continuing to be the top ABBA tribute group in the world. The group dazzles all who see their fantastic performance while playing the most iconic hits from ABBA, including "Mamma Mia," "S.O.S," "Money, Money, Money," "The Winner Takes All," "Waterloo," "Gimme, Gimme, Gimme," and "Dancing Queen."

Many critics agree, The Concert: A Tribute to ABBA is the most amazing and authentic ABBA tribute show in the world. Come dance, come sing, having the time of your life at THE ULTIMATE TRIBUTE CELEBRATION!

The Concert: A Tribute to ABBA is not affiliated with the original ABBA group or the musical Mamma Mia!

Insiders Club memberships and Season Passes for the 2023 concert season are on sale now. The Atlantic Union Bank After Hours Insiders Club gives members exclusive access to buy tickets before they go on sale to the general public. Season passes grant access to every show in the upcoming concert season.

Both programs come with an array of other benefits and can be purchased at www.afterhoursconcertseries.com. Tickets are on sale now for Jo Dee Messina on May 19th, Chris Young on June 2nd, Riley Green on July 23rd, Nelly on August 12th, and Lady A on August 26th. Additional shows are expected to be announced soon for the 2023 concert season.

Tickets for The Concert: A Tribute to ABBA on August 10th at Atlantic Union Bank After Hours at the SERVPRO Pavilion in The Meadow Event Park go on sale Friday, March 3 at 10:00 AM at www.afterhoursconcertseries.com or by phone at 1-800-514-ETIX (3849). A limited number of $16 Early Bird General Admission tickets will be available for one week only while supplies last. Gates open at 5:30 PM; show starts at 6:30 PM. This event is rain or shine. No refunds. Atlantic Union Bank After Hours at The Meadow Event Park is located at 13191 Dawn Blvd, Doswell, VA 23047.