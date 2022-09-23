Tennessee Williams' THE GLASS MENAGERIE To Open At Four County Players

As part of their 50TH Anniversary Season in Barboursville, Four County Players will present THE GLASS MENAGERIE by Tennessee Williams, opening October 7 in the Cellar.

A theatrical piece of distinct power, with some of Tennessee Williams' most potent lyricism, THE GLASS MENAGERIE is a memory play as told to us by Tom Wingfield, a merchant marine looking back on the Depression years he spent with his overbearing Southern genteel mother, Amanda, and his physically disabled, extremely shy sister, Laura. While Amanda strives to give her children a life beyond the decrepit St. Louis tenement they inhabit, she is herself trapped by the memory of her life past - a life of cotillions and suitors and wealth, now long gone. Tom, working at a shoe factory and paying the family's rent, finds his own escape in drinking and going to the movies, while Laura pours her energy into caring for her delicate glass figurines. Tom, pressured by his mother to help find Laura a suitable husband, invites an acquaintance from the factory to the apartment, a powerful possibility that pushes Amanda deeper into her obsessions and makes Laura even more vulnerable to shattering, exposed like the glass menagerie she treasures. Williams' intensely personal and brilliantly tender masterpiece exposes the complexity of our memories, and the ways in which we can never truly escape them. (Blurb courtesy of Stage Agent)

This production is directed by 'Derby' Thomas and stars a powerhouse cast with Geri Schirmer as Amanda Wingfield, Rosemary Armato as Laura Wingfield, Cole Edwards as Tom Wingfield, and Andy Davis as Jim O'Connor.

Rounding out the production staff are Sophia Schlicht as Production Stage Manager, Laura Mawyer as Producer, Devynn Thomas as Costume and Properties Designer, Kim Faulkinbury as Lighting Designer, Megan Hillary as Scenic Designer, Carl Schwaner as Sound Designer and Engineer, Sid Wood as Lead Carpenter, Addy Sokolowski as Assistant Stage Manager, Gary Warwick White as Production Manager, Jennifer Phelps as Theater Operations Manager, and Edward Warwick White as Marketing Director.

THE GLASS MENAGERIE opens October 7, 2022, and runs weekends in the Cellar through October 23, 2022. Friday & Saturday night performances are at 8PM, and Sunday matinees are at 2:30PM. All tickets for the Cellar are $15, General Admission. Seating is limited, so be sure to reserve your seats early!

COVID PROTOCOLS: Four County Players will continue to follow the standards of safety for our area, and to those which make our performers, volunteers, staff, and patrons feel safe. As such:

- All patrons must wear a mask inside the building regardless of vaccination status. If you do not have a mask, we can provide one for you.

- All volunteers, theater staff, and production staff are required to wear masks inside the building regardless of vaccination status. The actors in THE GLASS MENAGERIE will be performing unmasked.

- While our Bistro will be open pre-show and at intermission, no food or drink is permitted in the Cellar during performances. You may enjoy your refreshments outdoors or in our Bistro upstairs.

Four County Players is Central Virginia's Longest-Running Community Theater, and prides itself on being a cultural destination for Charlottesville and the surrounding areas. For more information or to purchase tickets, please call the Box Office at 540-832-5355, visit our new website at www.fourcp.org, or our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/fourcountyplayers.