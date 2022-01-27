THE MADNESS OF POE Streaming From Synetic Theater

SYNETIC THEATER is excited to announce the critically-acclaimed terrifying tales from Edgar Allan Poe, THE MADNESS OF POE, choreographed by Irina Tsikurishvili and directed by Paata Tsikurishvili is now available on the Synetic Streaming platform. Following the success of the four-week live engagement, THE MADNESS OF POE, professionally filmed and edited for audiences is available for rent for only $3.99 or, for $9.99, get a month's subscription to Synetic Streaming and see everything the platform has to offer, exclusively on https://syneticstreaming.uscreen.io. Watch the trailer now here. Reviews appreciated.

Anchored by a reimagining of Synetic's 2007 hit adaptation of The Fall of the House of Usher, THE MADNESS OF POE hauntingly blends Edgar Allan Poe's unhinged reality with the intoxicating imaginings of his stories, including The Raven into one 90-minute heart-pounding thriller. These tales from the inventor of American horror are suspenseful, sinister, sensual - classic Synetic in every way.

The production stars Philip Fletcher* as Servant, Chris Galindo* as Ensemble, Scean Flowers* as Ensemble, Megan Khaziran* as Lenore/Ensemble, Ariel Kraje as Ensemble, Alex Mills* as Roderick, Maryam Najafzada* as The Raven/Ensemble, Ryan Sellers* as Edgar, and Nutsa Tediashvili* as Madeline.

For The Raven Scott Brown* served as creative associate, director, Maryam Najafzada* as creative associate, choreographer, and Katherine DuBois* as adaptor. Nathan Weinberger* created the original adaption of The Fall of the House of Usher. The production features scenic and props design by Phil Charlwood, costume design by Alexa Duimstra, sound design by Justin Schmitz, and lighting design by Doug Del Pizzo. Emily Sucher is the intimacy consultant, Mandi Lee is the vocal coach and Allison Poms is the stage manager. Publicity by Katie Rosin/Kampfire PR.

*Synetic Company Member

The Madness of Poe features mature themes including scenes of intimacy and drug use. If this were a movie, it would be rated PG-13.