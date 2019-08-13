Swift Creek Mill Theatre Showcases Successful Performance Camp Production of HAIRSPRAY JR.

Swift Creek Mill Theatre's annual performance camp ran July 22 through August 9. 23 student participants learned hands-on 21st Century Skills by producing and starring in their own show.

The Mill held public performances showcasing the students' work on a positive message of diversity and inclusion, Hairspray, Jr., for packed houses on Friday and Saturday evenings, August 9 & 10. Over the three-week summer day camp, area kids ages 10 to 15 learned how to stage a professional play, auditioned for all the roles, rehearsed, and finally presented their Broadway-style, family-friendly production.

Adapted from the Broadway production that won eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Hairspray, Jr. is a show that celebrates diversity and bring audiences to their feet with its positive message and uproarious sense of humor. The students, some of whom were new to the performing arts, spent camp days working together to learn lines, blocking, dance moves, vocal projection, set design and construction, costuming, and makeup, in order to become the characters in the show.

A team of local professionals taught and guided the students throughout camp. This summer's Director & Acting Coach was Jeff Clevenger. Musical Director was Emily Hall. Choreographer was Rebecca Wegar. Lighting & Sound Design was by Jason "Blue" Herbert.

Each year, Swift Creek Mill Theatre's summer day camps serve as many as 100 children with immersive learning experiences in performing arts taught by area theatre artists and/or educators. The camps are one or more weeks long and include lunch and snacks. Applications will be available soon for next summer's camps, which will feature a number of new workshops.

Swift Creek Mill is one of the oldest registered landmarks in the nation and is home to historic Swift Creek Mill Theatre, a not-for-profit that has been providing Central and Southside Virginia professional performing arts for over 50 years. As the sole professional Virginia theatre south of Richmond, "the Mill," as patrons call it, has become a beacon for cultural arts and a trusted resource in the area. Find out more at swiftcreekmill.com

For more information about Youth Programming at Swift Creek Mill Theatre, contact childrenstheatre@swiftcreekmill.com or call 804-748-5203.





