SevenVenues Announces Ringling Bros. And Barnum & Bailey Presents THE GREATEST SHOW ON EARTH

Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey will returns with a reimagined edition of The Greatest Show On Earth produced by the worldwide leader in live entertainment experiences, Feld Entertainment.
This iconic production, designed to entertain today’s families, brings together 75 performers from 18 different nationalities, showcasing over 50 exhilarating circus acts in a fast-paced, action-packed two-hour show. The all-new Ringling will be performing March 21-23, 2025, at Scope Arena in Norfolk.
This isn’t just any circus. This is The Greatest Show On Earth that blends breathtaking stunts, high-energy performances, and laugh-out-loud moments that keep everyone on the edge of their seats. This all-new Ringling production is for everyone, from kids to grandparents, making it the perfect family entertainment experience. Whether you’re a longtime fan or new to the circus, there is no other show like this to create lasting family memories.
Fans can expect to be fully immersed in a 360-degree viewing experience that brings the action to life all around them. The arena floor becomes the ultimate playground, where gravity-defying stunts and thrilling performances unfold right before their eyes. Audiences will leave the show feeling inspired and believing that anything is possible. They’ll witness real people who have dedicated their lives to perfecting their talent, performing acts unique only to Ringling such as:
"Over the past two years, we’ve innovated and deepened the connection between performers and the audience, creating an unforgettable experience,” says Juliette Feld Grossman, CEO and Producer of The Greatest Show On Earth. “At the heart of every Ringling show is a sense of wonder and authenticity. No matter the generation, every audience member will find moments that resonate, delivering the thrilling and inspiring experience only Ringling can offer."
The tour launched in September 2023 and will travel to over 50 cities across North America, bringing this incredible show to fans everywhere.
