SUPERIOR DONUTS Comes to The Little Theatre Of Virginia Beach

Explore the American Dream with the Little Theatre of Virginia Beach's stirring production of Tracy Letts' poignant comedy-drama: SUPERIOR DONUTS.

Arthur Przubeyszewski is down on his luck: His Uptown Chicago donut shop has been vandalized and a Starbucks opened up across the street. Enter Franco Wicks, a clever, ambitious, African American young man with troubles of his own. As Arthur's only employee, Franco encourages a more modern approach to the shop while struggling to pursue his own dreams. As an unlikely rapport develops between the two men, the power of friendship and the undeniability of change proves the most liberating thing of all in Pulitzer Prize winning author Tracy Letts' SUPERIOR DONUTS.

The play runs Friday and Saturday Evenings at 8:00pm and Sunday afternoons at 2:30pm from January 17th through February 9th. General Admission tickets are $18, Senior, Full-time Student or Active Duty Military: $15, and Sunday Matinee Seats are $15. Tickets may be purchased online at www.ltvb.com or you can leave a voicemail for the LTVB box office at (757) 428-9233.





