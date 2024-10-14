Rodgers and Hammerstein's CINDERELLA Comes to CYT Fredericksburg

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Join in this November to experience an enchanting tale. Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella is the new Broadway adaptation of the classic musical. This contemporary take on the classic tale features Rodgers & Hammerstein's most beloved songs, including "In My Own Little Corner," "Impossible/It's Possible" and "Ten Minutes Ago," alongside an up-to-date, hilarious and romantic libretto by Tony Award nominee Douglas Carter Beane.

Christian Youth Theater (CYT) is an after-school theater arts training program for students ages 4-18. Since its founding in 1980, CYT has grown to be the largest youth theater program in the nation, with Branches nationwide training thousands of students a year.

I asked director, Kelly Hayes, what makes this musical so special to her and why she chose to direct. She replied, "Cinderella is such a gorgeous story about true beauty being deeper than what can be seen on the surface. It's such a classic tale that everyone knows and is familiar with but what struck me the most about this version of the production is the growth the characters go through, especially Ella and Topher (Cinderella and the Prince), as they each figure out who they are and what kind of life they want to lead. This adaptation has all the classic feel of a Rodgers & Hammerstein musical, with beautiful musical arrangements and songs, but with witty and upbeat dialogue, moments, and characters that give it a more modern feel. (And of course, the magic only a Fairy Godmother can deliver.) My hope is that the audience is not only entranced and swept away by the magic of the moments and music in our production but that they are entertained and energized by the dialogue and dancing and ultimately leave the performance laughing and with a new and deeper love of this classic story and its message."

Comments