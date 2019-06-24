Priyanka Shetty Is THE ELEPHANT IN THE ROOM at Firehouse

Unapologetically Indian, Priyanka Shetty examines otherness, time, death, and the forces that build and break us in her solo performance THE ELEPHANT IN THE ROOM for two performances at Firehouse on Saturday, August 10 @ 7:30pm and Sunday, August 11 at 4pm.



In her one-hour solo performance Shetty navigates her difficult transition from deeply-embedded roots in India to finding context and common ground in the U.S. She'll share her experiences with an intimate audience of twenty-five fellow travelers seated on the stage with her. Together we'll explore the origins of difference and how they can be transformed into points of commonality.



Priyanka Shetty is an Indian actor, director, and playwright. She's completing the final year of the M.F.A. Acting program at the University of Virginia. She created and premiered THE ELEPHANT IN THE ROOM at Evolution Theatre in Columbus, OH, in association with CATCO.



Production Team:

Performer / Playwright - Priyanka Shetty

Director - Joe Bishara



Performances:

August 10 @ 7:30PM

August 11 @ 4PM



Firehouse Theatre

1609 W. Broad Street, Richmond, VA 23220

info@firehousetheatre.org



Tickets:

$10 advance / $20 day of / $10 students

https://elephantintheroom.bpt.me/

(804) 355-2001





