Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look At the Firehouse Theatre World Premiere GABRIEL

The limited run begins performances at Firehouse on Thursday September 8 and closes on Sunday October 2, 2022.

Register for Central Virginia News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 07, 2022  
Photos: First Look At the Firehouse Theatre World Premiere GABRIEL

Firehouse Theatre has released production photos from our upcoming world premiere musical, GABRIEL. The limited run begins performances at Firehouse on Thursday September 8 and closes on Sunday October 2, 2022.

GABRIEL is written by Jerold Solomon, Foster Solomon, and Ron Klipp, with music and lyrics by Ron Klipp. This "true story of freedom" centers on the mostly unknown revolutionary leader Gabriel and the insurrection he organized that has been "Lost, Buried, Forgotten," as the title of the show's opening song declares.

GABRIEL is based on the true and little-known historical events of the summer of 1800 when a literate, enslaved blacksmith from the Prosser plantation in Richmond, VA organized a state-wide rebellion to end slavery. On the day of the uprising there was a violent thunderstorm that flooded the area, destroying the rebels' lines of communication and thwarting the diversionary fires that were a key element of their plan.

Gabriel made the difficult decision to postpone the rebellion. Before he could regroup he was captured, tried, and publicly hanged with 25 other conspirators. Virginia Governor James Monroe and the General Assembly quickly enacted a series of rigid laws intended to suppress future revolts and further control and restrict the lives of free and enslaved Blacks. Douglas Egerton, historian and author of Gabriel's Rebellion wrote, "most of his contemporaries, white as well as black, believed that his plan stood a good chance of succeeding. Had it done so, it might have changed not only the course of American race relations but also the course of American political history."

The GABRIEL ensemble features Jerold Solomon in the title role of Gabriel (and co-librettist), Alvan Bolling II, Lyndsey Brown, Mikaela Craft, Keydron Dunn, J. Ron Fleming Jr., PJ Freebourn, Sydnee Graves, Michael McMullen, and Mark Persinger. The GABRIEL creative team is Foster Solomon (director and co-librettist), Billy Dye (music director), Leslie Owens-Harrington (choreographer), Dasia Gregg (scenic designer), Anna Bialkowski (costume designer), Jeanette McLean (costume assistant), Todd Labelle (lighting + projection designer), Emily Vial (stage manager), and Dennis Bowe and Kennedy Shahan (assistant stage managers).

GABRIEL tickets are available at https://gabrielrva.eventbrite.com. Information about Firehouse is at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2195473®id=119&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.firehousetheatre.org?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

Photo Credit: Bill Sigafoos

Photos: First Look At the Firehouse Theatre World Premiere GABRIEL
Michael McMullen, Jerold Solomon

Photos: First Look At the Firehouse Theatre World Premiere GABRIEL
Jerold Solomon, Sydnee Graves

Photos: First Look At the Firehouse Theatre World Premiere GABRIEL
Michael McMullen, Lyndsey Brown, Mikaela Craft

Photos: First Look At the Firehouse Theatre World Premiere GABRIEL
Jerold Solomon, Alvan Bollingii

Photos: First Look At the Firehouse Theatre World Premiere GABRIEL
Ron Fleming, Jr., Jerold Solomon, Keydron Dunn

Photos: First Look At the Firehouse Theatre World Premiere GABRIEL
Ron Fleming, Jr., Sydnee Graves, Mikaela Craft

Photos: First Look At the Firehouse Theatre World Premiere GABRIEL
Jerold Solomon, Michael McMullen

Photos: First Look At the Firehouse Theatre World Premiere GABRIEL
Sydnee Graves, Jerold Solomon


Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer in Central Virginia? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.

 

Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


Dreamers' Circus Announce Fall US Tour DatesDreamers' Circus Announce Fall US Tour Dates
September 6, 2022

Dreamers' Circus, an ambitiously inventive Scandinavian trio taking the new-Nordic music scene by storm, comes to the U.S. for the first of two tours this season, September 27 to October 5.
THE SECRET GARDEN Comes to Virginia Children's Theatre Next MonthTHE SECRET GARDEN Comes to Virginia Children's Theatre Next Month
September 6, 2022

Kicking off their 15th Season, Virginia Children’s Theatre (VCT) will produce the classic tale of THE SECRET GARDEN. This musical adaptation is a timeless tale filled with love, hope and adventure that takes the stage at Jefferson Center (541 Luck Ave SW) October 7-8, 2022.
Peninsula Community Theatre to Present THE COMMEDIA RAPUNZEL in SeptemberPeninsula Community Theatre to Present THE COMMEDIA RAPUNZEL in September
September 3, 2022

The Peninsula Community Theatre will  presents The Commedia Rapunzel. The comedic fairy tale kicks off PCT's 2002-'23 Children's Theatre Season on Saturday, September 24th, at 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.
Thursday Night Trivia With Michael Bolton Returns To Atlas Brew Works Ivy CityThursday Night Trivia With Michael Bolton Returns To Atlas Brew Works Ivy City
September 2, 2022

The Capital City Showcase, the variety show that features the DMV's best performing artists, has announced the return of Thursday Night Trivia at Atlas Brew Works Ivy City, beginning on Thursday, September 15th at 7:00pm!
Virginia Stage Company Presents CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF Beginning This MonthVirginia Stage Company Presents CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF Beginning This Month
September 2, 2022

Virginia Stage Company welcomes theatre lovers of Hampton Roads and all around as it opens the curtain on it's Forty-Fourth Season with Cat on a Hot Tin Roof written by Tennessee Williams at The Historic Wells Theater (108 East Tazewell Street, Norfolk VA) to be performed September 14th - October 2nd, 2022.