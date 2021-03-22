Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Mar. 22, 2021  
Persimmon Tree Players and Victory Hall Players Presents BIRTHDAY CLUB

Persimmon Tree Players and Victory Hall Players, the community theater group run by Scottsville's Center for the Arts and the Natural Environment, are teaming up to present Birthday Club this weekend.

Performances will run March 26, 27, and 28, 2021.

The play is written by Phil Olson, who gave the groups special permission to perform it.

Synopsis:

Five women get together for their birthdays, each with their own story, to drink, celebrate, commiserate, and support each other as they negotiate through marriage, work, divorce, birth, kids, and solve the problems of the world.

Learn more and purchase tickets at http://www.persimmontreeplayers.org/.


