Opera On The James Presents Free Livestream Concert

Marco Nistico, General Director of Opera On The James, announced on Saturday, March 14, that his company would join the ever-growing list of organizations canceling their productions in order to safeguard their community from the effects of Covid19. As a sign of gratitude to the artists and community, they will offer an online streaming concert free of charge, beginning at 4pm Eastern.

"In recent days, we at Opera on the James have been in close communication with city officials, state officials, and local health authorities. It is important to us that we keep the community and our performers, crew, and staff safe in this very challenging time.

Given that Virginia has declared a state of emergency, we all agree that [canceling the production] is the right thing to do for the community that we serve. The safety of all is our primary concern. As you can imagine, the cancellation of our spring production will have a major financial impact on Opera on the James and its artists. Many of the costs of the production have already been incurred, and the artists are already here in Lynchburg rehearsing.

As OPERA America, the umbrella organization for opera companies in the US recently pointed out: 'We are deeply concerned about...the impact of Covid19 on all the individuals and organizations that contribute to the vibrancy of our art form and our field.'

On Sunday, March 15, at 4pm, the artists of Opera on the James will present a Livestream concert of excerpts from Barber of Seville, in addition to other opera arias. We believe it is important, at this very difficult time, to share the beauty and emotion that music, and opera in particular, are able to give. To join us go to our Facebook page at that time or follow this link, if you don't have a Facebook account. We offer this livestream to the community, and to all who are interested, free of charge, and from the bottom of our hearts."

Artists participating in the live streaming concert include Tess Altiveros, David Margulis, Brian James Myer Steven Condy, Nathaniel Mattingly, Alissa Roca and Bill Bodine. The concert will include excerpts from Barber Of Seville and various operatic highlights.

More information about the company and the cast is available at operaonthejames.org





