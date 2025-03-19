ODU Opera to Present IL CAMPANELLO DI NOTTE in April

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Join ODU Opera for Il Campanello di Notte, a hilarious one act opera by Donizetti. When the young and beautiful Serafina marries the rich local pharmacist Don Annibale, the newlyweds are shocked to discover that Serafina's ex, the charismatic Enrico, has crashed the reception!

Wacky hijinks ensue as Enrico does everything in his power to win Serafina back and prevent the couple from consummating their marriage.

Performances will be sung in Italian with English supertitles, and will take place from April 18-19 at ODU University Theatre.

Comments