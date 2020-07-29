Mill Mountain Theatre Will Present Digital Edition of POLKADOTS

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Mill Mountain Theatre will present a digital production of Polkadots, September 15 - October 9.

Polkadots features a Book by Melvin Tunstall III, Music by Greg Borowsky & Douglas Lyons, and Lyrics by Douglas Lyons.

8-year-old Lily Polkadot just moved to the "Squares Only" small town of Rockaway, and is the first Polkadot in an all Square school. Experiencing everything from daily bullying to segregated drinking fountains, Lily feels hopeless until she meets Sky, a shy Square boy whose curiosity for her unique polkadot skin blooms into an unexpected friendship.

Inspired by Civil Rights pioneers Ruby Bridges and The Little Rock Nine, Polkadots serves as a colorful history lesson for the world, reminding us that our differences make us awesome, not outcasts.

Admission is free to this digital production, and MMT will steam through Broadway on Demand.

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://millmountain.org/production/polkadots-the-cool-kids-musical/.

