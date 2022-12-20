Little Theatre of Virginia Beach to Present MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING With a Digital Twist

Young romance, gossip, rumors and a classic case of getting messages crossed are at the foundation of William Shakespeare's beloved comedy Much Ado About Nothing, playing at the Little Theatre of Virginia Beach January 13 - February 5th. Although this Shakespearean work has been around since the 16th century, director Kay Lynn Perry brings the setting to present-day, where smart phones, text messaging and social media have become the means of communication and social status is no longer based on familial wealth but on how many TikTok followers one has.

The story remains the same: a young man named Claudio wishes to pursue the hand of the lovely young Hero. Claudio is accompanied by his best friend, Benedick, a witty forever-bachelor and Hero has her confidante and cousin, Beatrice, a clever maid with no desire to settle down. Benedick and Beatrice are perfect for each other so naturally, hate each other from the get go. They engage in a hilarious verbal war of wit throughout the play. Their group of friends take it upon themselves to get them matched up by tricking the other that they have secret affections towards each other.

However, not all is fun and games as the malicious Lady Jean wants to break up Claudio and Hero's engagement with false accusations and nefarious rumors. Thanks to the scheming of Lady Jean and Borachio, along with the unwitting Margaret, Claudio is led to believe that Hero has been unfaithful and he publicly shames and leaves her at the altar on their wedding day, much to the shock and horror of the friend group.

"Love it or hate it, social media is here to stay, and has quickly become a part of the fabric of our lives. We can scarcely tell which messages to trust, yet somehow, we are taken in with the latest mean tweets. How many reputations have been ruined by amusing slanders? How many relationships have begun - or ended - as a result of mismanaged information?"says Kay Lynn Perry, director.

Can love survive a social media flame war? When is a tweet dangerous? Can a blind date surpass Tinder? Shakespeare's classic rom-com couples meet the 21st century in this fresh new adaptation about meddling matchmakers, misguided messages, mistaken meanings, and mischief all around.

Performances run from January 13 - February 5 and are Friday and Saturday evenings at 8pm and Sundays at 2:30pm. Adult tickets start at $20; Senior, Military, and Student tickets start at $17 and children under 12 start at $9. Tickets are non-refundable, but may be exchanged for another performance of the same show (subject to availability) up to one hour before your scheduled show.