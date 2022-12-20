Little Theatre of Virginia Beach to Present MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING With a Digital Twist
Director Kay Lynn Perry brings the setting to present-day, where smart phones, text messaging and social media have become the means of communication.
Young romance, gossip, rumors and a classic case of getting messages crossed are at the foundation of William Shakespeare's beloved comedy Much Ado About Nothing, playing at the Little Theatre of Virginia Beach January 13 - February 5th. Although this Shakespearean work has been around since the 16th century, director Kay Lynn Perry brings the setting to present-day, where smart phones, text messaging and social media have become the means of communication and social status is no longer based on familial wealth but on how many TikTok followers one has.
The story remains the same: a young man named Claudio wishes to pursue the hand of the lovely young Hero. Claudio is accompanied by his best friend, Benedick, a witty forever-bachelor and Hero has her confidante and cousin, Beatrice, a clever maid with no desire to settle down. Benedick and Beatrice are perfect for each other so naturally, hate each other from the get go. They engage in a hilarious verbal war of wit throughout the play. Their group of friends take it upon themselves to get them matched up by tricking the other that they have secret affections towards each other.
However, not all is fun and games as the malicious Lady Jean wants to break up Claudio and Hero's engagement with false accusations and nefarious rumors. Thanks to the scheming of Lady Jean and Borachio, along with the unwitting Margaret, Claudio is led to believe that Hero has been unfaithful and he publicly shames and leaves her at the altar on their wedding day, much to the shock and horror of the friend group.
"Love it or hate it, social media is here to stay, and has quickly become a part of the fabric of our lives. We can scarcely tell which messages to trust, yet somehow, we are taken in with the latest mean tweets. How many reputations have been ruined by amusing slanders? How many relationships have begun - or ended - as a result of mismanaged information?"says Kay Lynn Perry, director.
Can love survive a social media flame war? When is a tweet dangerous? Can a blind date surpass Tinder? Shakespeare's classic rom-com couples meet the 21st century in this fresh new adaptation about meddling matchmakers, misguided messages, mistaken meanings, and mischief all around.
Performances run from January 13 - February 5 and are Friday and Saturday evenings at 8pm and Sundays at 2:30pm. Adult tickets start at $20; Senior, Military, and Student tickets start at $17 and children under 12 start at $9. Tickets are non-refundable, but may be exchanged for another performance of the same show (subject to availability) up to one hour before your scheduled show.
Join Team BroadwayWorld
Are you an avid theatergoer in Central Virginia? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.
Interested? Learn more here.
|Vote Now for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Central Virginia Awards
|voting ends in
More Hot Stories For You
December 13, 2022
Beginning on January 11, and running through February 12, Studio Theater brings Sanaz Toossi's English to the stage. The play will be directed by Knud Adams and take place in Studio's Milton Theatre.
Call For Submissions: The Z Fringe Festival Is Announced For April 2023
December 12, 2022
Art that pushes the envelope is taking over The Z this April. The Z Fringe Festival is now accepting submissions of unique creative works for a weekend of adventurous theater and performance art.
The Ballroom Thieves To Play The Spire Center For Performing Arts, February 10
December 9, 2022
THE BALLROOM THIEVES will be at the Spire Center for Performing Arts in downtown Plymouth, MA on Friday, February 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM. The Ballroom Thieves is Calin Peters and Martin Earley.
The Connolly Sisters Bring Holiday Cheer to The Historic Williamsburg Opera House, December 14
December 5, 2022
With soaring harmonies and family fun, The Connolly Sisters blend their love of Broadway, jazz, and sacred music in this evening of Christmas spirit.
Budapest Symphony Orchestra, Machine De Cirque And More Come To The Hylton Performing Arts Center Winter 2023
December 2, 2022
The Hylton Performing Arts Center continues its 2022-2023 season this January and February 2023 with exciting performances as part of Hylton Presents, Hylton Family Series, and American Roots Series, plus performances by Hylton Center Arts Partners, Mason Arts at the Hylton Center, and a lineup of workshops as part of the Veterans and the Arts Initiative.