Just Two Weeks Left To Vote for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Central Virginia Awards
Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!
If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Central Virginia:
Best Actor in a Musical (professional)
Best Actor in a Musical or Play (non-professional)
Best Actor in a Play (professional)
Best Actress in a Musical (professional)
Best Actress in a Musical or Play (non-professional)
Best Actress in a Play (professional)
Best Choreography (non-professional)
Best Choreography (professional)
Best Costume Design (non-professional)
Best Costume Design (professional)
Best Direction of a Musical (professional)
Best Direction of a Play (professional)
Best Ensemble in a Professional Production
Best Lighting Design (non-professional)
Best Lighting Design (professional)
Best Musical (non-professional)
Best Musical (professional)
Best Original Work
Best Play (non-professional)
Best Play (professional)
Best Set Design (non-professional)
Best Set Design (professional)
Best Sound Design (non-professional)
Best Sound Design (professional)
Best Supporting Actor in a Musical (professional)
Best Supporting Actor in a Play (professional)
Best Supporting Actress in a Musical (professional)
Best Supporting Actress in a Play (professional)
Best Touring Show
Theater of the Year
TodayTix has joined forces with BroadwayWorld to offer more access to the best theatre in your city. By gathering the best prices into one place in TodayTix Ticket Central, sharing exclusive TodayTix Lottery and Rush programs, and providing insider tips on how to score the best prices on trending shows, planning your next night out is now easier than ever. Download the app or visit TodayTix.com to get started.
Robert Anthony Jones - LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - Virginia Musical Theatre 21%
Scott Wichmann - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Virginia Repertory Theatre 17%
Brian Ray Norris - GUYS AND DOLLS - Virginia Stage Company 13%
Alexander Simpson - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - The Governor's School for the Arts 21%
Levi Meerovich - MATILDA: THE MUSICAL - Dogwood Dell 12%
Mason Ferguson - NEWSIES - SPARC 9%
Clark Scott Carmichael - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Virginia Stage Company 24%
David Lewis - JULIUS CAESAR - The American Shakespeare Center 18%
Scott Wichmann - TALK RADIO - 5th Wall Theatre 12%
Mesgana Jackson - MATILDA: THE MUSICAL - Virginia Stage Company 24%
Tiffany Haas - MARY POPPINS - Virginia Musical Theatre 22%
Felicia Curry - SISTER ACT - Virginia Musical Theatre 9%
Julia Finke - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING ERNEST - The Governor's School for the Arts 17%
Chris Ann Wells - BIG FISH - Smithfield Little Theatre 8%
Evelyn Dumeer - CHICAGO - The Steward School 8%
Constance Swain - ANTIGONE - The American Shakespeare Center 31%
Eva DeVirgilis - IN MY CHAIR - Cadence Theatre Company 16%
Katrinah Carol Lewis - A DOLL'S HOUSE - TheatreLAB 16%
Jeff Warner - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - The Governor's School for the Arts 17%
Ali Thibodeau - MATILDA: THE MUSICAL - Dogwood Dell 15%
Lisa Rumbauskas - NEWSIES - SPARC 11%
Billy Bustamante - MATILDA: THE MUSICAL - Virginia Stage Company 17%
Jeff Warner - MARY POPPINS - Virginia Musical Theatre 17%
Stephanie Wood - ANNIE - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 15%
Sandy Short/Linda Simpson - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - The Governor's School for the Arts 36%
Katie Brand - MATILDA: THE MUSICAL - Dogwood Dell 17%
Lisa Bobotas - SPAMALOT - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 11%
Sandy Short - LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - Virginia Musical Theatre 23%
Jeanne Nugent - THE WIZ - Virginia Repertory Theatre 15%
Jeni Schaefer - MATILDA: THE MUSICAL - Virginia Stage Company 13%
Chip Gallagher - LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - Virginia Musical Theatre 18%
Patrick A'Hearn - ANNIE - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 13%
Nicolas Minas - GUYS AND DOLLS - Virginia Stage Company 12%
Khanisha Foster - THE BLUEST EYE - Virginia Stage Company 27%
Desdemona Chiang - THE COMEDY OF ERRORS - The American Shakespeare Center 21%
Chelsea Burke - THE TAMING OF THE SHREW - Quill Theatre 14%
MARY POPPINS - Virginia Musical Theatre 27%
ANNIE - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 16%
FUN HOME - Virginia Stage Company 15%
Jason Amato - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - The Governor's School for the Arts 35%
Heather Butterbaugh - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Little Theatre of Norfolk 16%
Alex Mason - CHESS - Generic Theatre 11%
Jason Amato - LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - Virginia Musical Theatre 22%
Maranda Debusk - MATILDA: THE MUSICAL - Virginia Stage Company 17%
BJ Wilkinson - ATLANTIS - Virginia Repertory Theatre 15%
A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - The Governor's School for the Arts 22%
MATILDA: THE MUSICAL - Dogwood Dell 16%
NEWSIES - SPARC 12%
MATILDA: THE MUSICAL - Virginia Stage Company 23%
MARY POPPINS - Virginia Musical Theatre 15%
LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - Virginia Musical Theatre 12%
The Governor's School for the Arts Students - LOCKED DOWN - The Governor’s School for the Arts 28%
Eva DeVirgilis - IN MY CHAIR - Cadence Theatre 20%
Alex Simpson / Peyton Creasey - PENCIL THE DATE - Zeider's American Dream Theatre 20%
THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - The Governor's School for the Arts 21%
IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE - Smithfield Little Theatre 20%
THE WOLVES - The Governor's School for the Arts 16%
THE BLUEST EYE - Virginia Stage Company 33%
GLORIA - Cadence Theatre Company 17%
ADMISSIONS - TheatreLAB 12%
Philip Milone - MATILDA: THE MUSICAL - Dogwood Dell 22%
Jason Martens - LEGALLY BLONDE - Smithfield Little Theatre 14%
Matt Gorris - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Little Theatre of Norfolk 12%
Brian Strauss - MARY POPPINS - Virginia Musical Theatre 18%
Frank Foster - ANNIE - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 17%
McKay Coble - MATILDA: THE MUSICAL - Virginia Stage Company 16%
Charles Owrey - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Little Theatre of Norfolk 42%
Matt Smith - SPAMALOT - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 33%
John Roberts - SWEET CHARITY - Little Theatre of Norfolk 25%
Steven Allegretto - MARY POPPINS - Virginia Musical Theatre 18%
Steven Allegretto - MATILDA: THE MUSICAL - Virginia Stage Company 17%
Billy Timms - ANNIE - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 15%
Wesley Ehle - MARY POPPINS - Virginia Musical Theatre 15%
Alexander Sapp - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Virginia Repertory Theatre 15%
Geoffrey Klein - MARY POPPINS - Virginia Musical Theatre 14%
John Forkner - OUR TOWN - Virginia Stage Company 27%
Jeff Clevenger - BROADWAY BOUND - Virginia Repertory Theatre 21%
Adam Turck - THE TEMPEST - Quill Theatre 15%
Andrea Rivette - MARY POPPINS - Virginia Musical Theatre 15%
Lindsay Eure - SEUSSICAL - Virginia Musical Theatre 13%
Laura Agudelo - MATILDA: THE MUSICAL - Virginia Stage Company 12%
Felicia Fields - OUR TOWN - Virginia Stage Company 40%
Jill Bari Steinberg - BROADWAY BOUND - Virginia Repertory Theatre 16%
Amber Marie Martinez - DANCE NATION - TheatreLAB 15%
THE LION KING - Chrysler Hall 26%
WAITRESS - Altria Theater 20%
HAVE YOU FILLED A BUCKET TODAY? - Virginia Repertory Theatre 17%
Virginia Musical Theatre 15%
Virginia Repertory Theatre 14%
Virginia Stage Company 13%
