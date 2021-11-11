IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY to Open at Four County Players

As part of their 49th holiday season in Barboursville, Four County Players and Orange County Virginia Tourism are proud to present IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY adapted by Joe Landry, opening November 19th on the Mainstage. 'It's A Wonderful Life' is based on the story 'The Greatest Gift' by Philip Van Doren Stern. The production features Original Music and Musical Arrangements by Kevin Connors.

This beloved American holiday classic comes to captivating life as a live 1940s radio broadcast, complete with live foley artists! With the help of an ensemble that brings a few dozen characters to the stage, the story of idealistic George Bailey unfolds as he considers ending his life one fateful Christmas Eve. Four County Players is excited to return to a live holiday show for the first time since 2019 - and it could not be a better time for this classic story about the value of life and importance of community.

This production is directed by Kerry Moran and stars an ensemble cast with Ken Wayne, Sara Conklin, John Holdren, Jim McConnell, Katie Hutchins, Christian Eberle, Michael Kneller, and Hannah Vidaver.

Rounding out the production staff are Karen Schlicht and Linn Wood as Production Stage Managers, Edward Warwick White as Producer, Amy Goffman and Linda Zuby as Costume Designers, Kim Faulkinbury as Lighting Designer, Kerry Moran as Scenic Designer, John Holdren as Sound Designer, Michael Kneller as Lead Carpenter, Kristen Franklin Heiderstadt as Hair and Makeup Designer, Mimi Halpern as Properties Designer, Carl Schwaner as Sound Engineer, Nick Hagy as Technical Director, and Gary Warwick White as Production Manager.

It's A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY opens November 19th and runs weekends on the Mainstage through December 19th. Friday & Saturday night performances are at 8PM, and Sunday matinees are at 2:30PM. Adult tickets are $18; Senior citizen/Student tickets are $16; Children (12 and under) are $14; and all Friday tickets are $10. Please contact the Box Office directly for group rates over 10.

PLEASE NOTE: While this play is appropriate for the entire family, please use parental discretion in bringing any young children who may have trouble sitting through a full-length play. We recommend that you do not bring any children under the age of 4. Please visit our website for our COVID-19 policies.

Four County Players is Central Virginia's Longest-Running Community Theater, and prides itself on being a cultural destination for Charlottesville and the surrounding areas. For more information or to purchase tickets, please call the Box Office at 540-832-5355, visit our new website at www.fourcp.org, or our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/fourcountyplayers.