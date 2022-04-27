HAMILTON, COME FROM AWAY, and More Set For Broadway in Norfolk's 2022-23 Season

The 2022/2023 Broadway in Norfolk season begins this November with the Norfolk premiere of Best Musical winner DEAR EVAN HANSEN. In the new year, join us for an all-new production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's record-breaking spectacular CATS. Based on the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small Newfoundland town that welcomed them, COME FROM AWAY makes its Norfolk debut in February.

In March, don't miss the return of megahit musical HAMILTON, back by popular demand - subscribers are the only ones guaranteed seats to this blockbuster event! The season concludes with iconic musical phenomenon JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR in a new, Olivier Award-winning production. It's a record-breaking season you won't want to miss!

Plus: Fan favorite WICKED is set to return in September 2022! Still need tickets? Subscribers can buy now before tickets go on sale to the general public on May 20.

Learn more at https://broadwayinnorfolk.com/shows/.