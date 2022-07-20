Ferguson Center Announces 2022 New Musicals Lab For Emerging Musical Theatre Artists

The New Musicals Lab at Ferguson Center is returning for its fourth season! Continuing with the program's previous success, the New Musicals Lab grants new shows a safe and supportive space to workshop and further develop. This direct teamwork between creative teams and company members allows for meaningful collaboration and growth of the artistic community.

The NML is designed to elevate emerging artists and their development of new musicals in a supportive artistic haven outside of New York, serving as an incubator for experienced writers to develop their new musical projects with talent and resources provided, culminating in a shared reading. The 2022 Lab will include Wake You Up, with music and lyrics by Taylor Pearlstein and book by Shannon Molly Flynn, as well as Collisions, a new concept album with music by Elspeth Collard, book and lyrics by Sam Rosenblatt; Loch Ness: A New Musical, with music and book by Marshall Pailet, lyrics and book by A.D. Penedo; Against Women & Music!, with book and lyrics by Kate Douglas, music and lyrics by Grace McLean; Perfect Summer Evening, with music and lyrics by Brooklyn Baca and Riley Cohen; and The Golden Record, with music, book and lyrics by Angela Sclafani, directed by and developed with Hunter Bird. There are also several cabarets in the making.

Casting for the 2022 Labs is comprised of students and alums from the Musical Theater programs at Christopher Newport University and the University of North Carolina, Greensboro. Additionally, Broadway talent will join the Lab as Artists-in-Residence to collaborate on the development of these new musicals. The NML is proud to announce the company; Amara Berhan, John Byrd, Hannah Ceil, Melaina Furgeson, Renee Kauffman, Alexandra Lagos, Lizzy Maisel, Chad McKnight, Charlie Murtha, Jack Muzyczka, Trevor Neal, Colleen Pechin, Ethan Poisson, Remy Thompson and Peyton Townsend.

Colin Ruffer, NML Artistic Director notes, "The Lab is an excellent opportunity to connect writing teams with the next generation of musical theatre artists. The synergy encouraged in the rehearsal rooms creates relationships that last well beyond the two-week workshop and into professional bonds that last a lifetime. Promoting new work and talented, young actors only leads to boundless outcomes, and I am always proud, encouraged and humbled by the process and bonds that the writing teams and company members share. Put a room full of hard-working, brilliant artists together in a room for two weeks and they will make you laugh, cry, think, fly and sing!"

The NML is committed to supporting marginalized artists of all color and gender by ensuring there is representation on all sides of the proscenium - onstage, backstage, and on the creative teams. As the New Musicals Lab continues to grow, so does the commitment to diversity and inclusion. Past projects include Like the Wind, We Aren't Kids Anymore, the Violet Hour and Stu for Silverton.

"The Ferguson Center is uniquely positioned to provide space, time, support, talent and resources from its state-of-the-art facilities," notes Executive Director Bruce Bronstein. "The Lab is a welcoming, supportive and collaborative space for new musical theatre in America. Here, they have a home, made ready with all the fittings and functions of a live show and dedicated crew. New musicals need a place to develop before the regionals, and we're thrilled to be able to provide the resources to make that happen."

Designed by renowned architects I.M. Pei and Henry Cobb, CNU's Ferguson Center provides a world-class facility for CNU's theatre and music programs, including the 1,700-seat Diamonstein Concert Hall, 500-seat Peebles Theatre and 250-seat Studio Theatre.

Support for NML is made possible by the Ferguson Center's annual donors. For more information and to see what's happening, visit www.newmusicalslab.com