Dane Cook Announces Two Nights Of Comedy At Wang Theatre

Comedian Dane Cook will return to his hometown for a special two night performance at the Boch Center Wang Theatre.

WHEN & WHERE:

Fri Oct 29 - Boston, MA - Boch Center Wang Theatre @ 8:00PM

Sat Oct 30 - Boston, MA - Boch Center Wang Theatre @ 8:00PM

Tickets go on sale beginning Friday, August 13th at 10 am Local on Ticketmaster.com

About Dane Cook

As a staple in the stand-up community, Dane Cook has fostered a reputation as one of today's most prolific stand-up comedians, while simultaneously distinguishing himself as a charismatic and versatile actor in a variety of film and television projects.

This year marks Cook's 30-year run as a stand-up comedian with hit comedy specials such as "Vicious Circle," "Isolated Incident" and "Rough Around the Edges." His upcoming comedy special, "Tell It Like It Is," is the perfect commemoration to an incredible career over the past three decades and what is sure to be another memorable year ahead. Cook recently wrapped his national "Tell It Like It Is" tour for which he visited more than 40 cities in the United States for 90 minutes of non-stop laughter including dynamic performances at Radio City Music Hall and the Dolby Theater.

On the film side, Cook recently directed, co-wrote, produced and starred in "American Typecast," a short film that follows a Middle-Eastern actor, Malik Khan, as he attempts to acclimate to the entertainment industry and seeks to break through his racial stereotype while struggling to stay afloat as a working actor. The film was accepted into a number of film festivals including the Los Angeles Shorts International Film Festival, the Santa Barbara International Film Festival and the HollyShorts Film Festival, to name a few.

Additionally, in 2019, Cook starred in the Lionsgate fast-paced thriller, "American Exit," based on a true story about a dying man's attempt to reconnect and bond with his estranged son (Levi Miller, "A Wrinkle in Time"). His other film credits include starring roles in "My Best Friend's Girl" opposite Kate Hudson, "Dan In Real Life" opposite Steve Carell and "Mr. Brooks" opposite Kevin Costner.