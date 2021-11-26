Creative Cauldron's World Premiere Holiday Show THE CHRISTMAS ANGEL Takes The Stage, December 9

The 2021-22 Season "Reignite, Reimagine!" blazes into the holiday season with a Bold New Works Premiere from Matt Conner and Stephen Gregory Smith: The Christmas Angel. Adapted from a little-known 1910 novella by Abbey Farwell Brown, Conner and Smith infuse this story with music, magic, and a touch of modernity, all while maintaining its charming original story about the triumph of the human spirit and the spirit of the season.

This show is presented in collaboration with Creative Cauldron's Musical Theater Training Program, and will feature an ensemble of middle school and high school performers alongside professional actors. The Christmas Angel is sponsored by Eden Center. The principal sponsor for the Bold New Works Initiative is Jon Wiant.

Tickets are on sale now, and can be purchased at www.creativecauldron.org or by calling 703- 436-9948. Creative Cauldron offers a season pass option for performances throughout the season. Masks are required for all patrons at all times, and proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test is required for all patrons over 12. The Christmas Angel runs from December 9 through 23, 2021. Press night: Saturday, December 11, 2021 at 7:30 pm.

For patrons requiring extra safety precautions, performances on Thursday, December 9 and Thursday, December 16 at 7:30 pm will be socially distanced. Live Stream tickets will also be available on Saturday, December 18 at 7:30 pm.