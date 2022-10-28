Creative Cauldron's Learning Theater Returns with THE PRINCESS AND THE GOBLIN
Performances run November 4 - 20, 2022.
Creative Cauldron's twenty-year anniversary and 2022-23 Season, its first producing entirely original works continues with the Learning Theater original musical: The Princess and the Goblin. Created and directed by Laura Connors Hull, Lenny Mendez and Will Stevenson, with music by Matt Conner and lyrics by Stephen Gregory Smith, Creative Cauldron's, The Princess and the Goblin is a humor-fueled musical adventure specifically for young audiences but a delight for any age. Told by the Learning Theater Ensemble, a troupe of student actors, and anchored by adult professional actors, this modern fairytale is sure to entertain. The Princess and the Goblin runs November 4-20 and is sponsored by. Press Night is Saturday, November 5, 7:30 pm.
The Princess and the Goblin, adapted from the classic novel by George MacDonald, begins when the always curious Princess Irene discovers a secret stair to the top turret of the castle, it leads to a wonderful revelation that she has a fairy grandmother. At the same time, the miner's son Curdie overhears a fiendish plot by the goblins who live below the mountain. It will take all their strength and courage, and the help of Irene's magic ring, to foil the goblin's schemes. George MacDonald was a 19th century Scottish author, poet, and pioneering figure in the field of modern fantasy literature and mentor to Lewis Carroll. The story has been
Music Supervisor Warren Freeman (Ichabod: The Legend of Sleepy Hollow and Bold New Works) returns to orchestrate and generate all the music tracks for the original compositions of Conner and Smith. Margie Jervis, Creative Cauldron's award-winning resident scenic and costume designer, brings her signature colorful masks and costumes, and James Morrison provides lighting and projection designs. Nicholas Goodman is the Stage Manager, and Lorien Jackson the Assistant Stage Manager.
Creative Cauldron's Learning Theater Ensemble program is unique in all of the DMV because it gives budding young actors an opportunity to learn their craft over an extended show run of fifteen performances. The original scripts are always crafted to support the unique talents of the participants, and the show includes professional actors who serve as mentors throughout the run. Directors give notes after every performance and the talents of the cast continue to blossom.
Serving as the professional actor/mentors in this show are Gus Knapp as the King and Curdie's Father. Gus is a veteran of Creative Cauldron Learning Theater Shows and was most recently scene as Old Toad in The Adventures of Mister Toad last season. Lenny Mendez, Creative Cauldron's Artistic Associate, and newest staff member, plays the role of Grandmother Irene. Lenny is a local actress who appeared most recently as Hendrika in Creative Cauldron's Ichabod: The Legend of Sleepy Hollow.
The Learning Theater Ensemble includes: Emma Howell, playing the role of Princess Irene; Henry Gill as Curdie, Sophie Silva as Irene's Nurse Lootie; Zoe Folse-Sibert as Goblin Queen; Emerson Thiebert as Goblin King; Madeline Varho as Goblin Prince Harlip and Isabel Bishop and Nola Folse-Sibert as the Goblin Lord High Chancellor Other characters in the Castle and Goblin Courts are played by: Margaret Kruckeberg, Ava Bitici, Madeline Yu, Cora Brock, Marie Solander, Miles Weiss, Isla Bitici, Isabella Silverman, Sarh O'Halloran, Emre Silva, Alec Goldenberg, Whit Jenkins, and Diana Alison.
